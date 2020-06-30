Lawmakers debate budget, car insurance on final day of special session

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers are in the final hours of trying to pass the state’s budget. The special legislative session ends Tuesday night at 6 p.m. Lawmakers won’t return to the capitol until the fall.

Similar to the regular session, there are two major things left to resolve: the budget and a plan that aims to lower car insurance premiums.

The same two things lawmakers were discussing about a month ago.

A number of plans are floating around that aim to cut your car insurance rates.

Each plan would make it harder to sue after a car wreck, ultimately saving insurance companies money by keeping them out of court. Lawmakers hope that those insurers would pass their savings on to drivers through rate reductions.

Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed the idea that came out of the regular session.

The hangup on the budget appears to be whether pay raises for state workers will be delayed. Lawmakers are hesitant to give raises while 300,000 of the state’s workforce are out of a job.

