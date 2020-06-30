Leesville’s mayor explains why the price of mobile homes could go down

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Residents in Leesville will soon be able to get a deal on mobile homes, according to the mayor.

Rick Allen, the mayor of Leesville, announced that Titan Mobile Homes will be coming to the city. The new factory will be on Industrial Park Road near Champion Mobile Homes.

Mayor Allen says having the manufacturing company nearby will reduce the companies operating expenses, which will ultimately lower the price for customers.

"They're right next door to Champion Mobile Homes," Mayor Allen explained. "The factory that builds those mobile homes, which will reduce their shipping cost. They'll just have to move them next door, and they'll be ready to sell, which will reduce the cost to the public."

The manufacturing company has already invested $250,000 into their new building.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.