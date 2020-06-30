Local coaches weigh in on flipping fall sports to spring

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LHSAA held its summer meeting on June 24th where the committee talked about rumors of flipping fall and spring seasons.

That would mean football and other fall sports would happen in January. The committee concluded that they would not flip seasons.

Executive director Eddie Bonine said that it didn’t make sense to do it.

“There was no real desire to do that,” Bonine said. “That would be a really drastic major for the south. Right now that’s not a consideration, but we would make adjustments or take other measures before we would get into something like that.”

A few central Louisiana coaches spoke about the decision and talked about if football will happen this season.

“I was for it simply because of the fact that those guys could play,” Marksville head coach JT Dunbar said. “With that being said, I thought it was the best option available because with the rate we’re going I don’t see us starting on time.”

“It’s about the kids,” Leesville head coach Robbie Causey said. “It’s not about kids playing college ball or playing in the Superdome (Mercedes-Benz). It’s about giving kids, in all sports, a chance to play. It’s about what gives us the best chance to make sure every kid gets the chance to play.”

“It’s tough,” Northwood head coach Justin Webb said. “There are so many uncertainties around it. Honestly, we’re (Louisiana) in a tough spot. Louisiana is the state that everyone is talking about. I definitely think we’re in a unique situation.”

“I’m probably like any of these other coaches. I want to play football,” Avoyelles head coach Andy Boone said. “We don’t want anyone getting sick or dying, but I’m for whatever gives us the best chance to play. If that’s to push the season back, then I’d want to push it back.

