Louisiana Presidential Primary Election Testing ADVISORY

EDITORS:

NEWS DIRECTORS:

NOT FOR BROADCAST, PUBLICATION OR USE ONLINE

The Louisiana Presidential Preference Primary is Saturday, July 11.

Polls close 9 p.m. EDT/8 p.m. CDT

First results expected: 9:05 p.m. EDT/8:05 p.m. CDT

CONTACTS - TESTING, REPORTS, DELIVERY, COVERAGE, DOCUMENTATION, SERVICES:

Direct questions about election testing, reports or delivery to AP elections services to AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org. Premium service details can be found in welcome letters.

Direct questions about news and photo coverage to News Editor Jim Van Anglen at 404-955-4025 or jvananglen@ap.org or administrative correspondent Rebecca Santana at 504-523-3931 or rsantana@ap.org.

Documentation for AP Elections services is available at http://aphelp.ap.org.

Members and customers interested in premium AP Election Services should contact their sales rep or Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org.

NATIONAL TESTING:

See US—Election Testing Advisory for details about national testing, reports and delivery details.

ELECTION PROFILE:

The AP will tabulate the Democratic and Republican presidential preference primaries. Also on the ballot is a special general election for vacant state House 54.

Louisiana Democrats have 61 total delegates. Of those, 54 are pledged and will be allocated by the results of the presidential preference primary: 35 for the state’s eight Congressional Districts, 12 at large and seven for party leaders and elected officials (PLEO). The remaining seven delegates are unpledged.

Louisiana Republicans have 46 at-large delegates.

ANOMALIES:

None.

DELEGATE ALLOCATION:

During testing and on election night, AP will allocate presidential delegates, except during the day of the final test, Friday, July 10. Allocation may not reach 100% percent of available delegates during testing or on election night.

TESTING INFORMATION:

Testing begins Friday, June 26. Here are test days and times:

Friday, June 26, 2:30-3:30 p.m. EDT/1:30-2:30 p.m. CDT

Monday, June 29, 1-2 p.m. EDT/noon-1 p.m. CDT

Thursday, July 2, 3-4 p.m. EDT/2-3 p.m. CDT

Monday, July 6, 3-4 p.m. EDT/2-3 p.m. CDT

Thursday, July 9, 1-2 p.m. EDT/noon-1 p.m. CDT

Friday, July 10, 1-2 p.m. EDT/noon-1 p.m. CDT

Test results are created electronically to test the accuracy of the election night reporting system. They should not be broadcast, published, replicated or posted on websites. Report frequency in testing may not reflect the actual election night schedule. For example, county tables for contested statewide races move to Member Choice subscribers in each test but move just twice election night.

This advisory will be updated throughout the testing period. Races, candidates and precincts are FINAL with testing beginning Friday, June 26.

Zeros will be transmitted after testing on the eve of the election and again from 1-2 p.m. EDT/noon-1 p.m. CDT Election Day.

Uncontested race list: This election has no uncontested races.

Race calls: AP will make race calls on election night unless a race is too close to call. Race calls will be made during testing, except on the day of the final test.

Winners: AP will move a list of unofficial winners, LA-Winners, at the end of tabulation and during each test, except on the final day of testing.

End of tabulation: AP will advise when its election night tabulation of results has concluded, generally before 6 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. CDT the day after the election.

ELECTION DAY:

Premium Election Customers:

API, APEO-FTP, ANPA-FTP, DNE Elections will have zeros by 2 a.m. EDT/1 a.m. CDT Election Day, as well as from 1-2 p.m. EDT/noon-1 p.m. CDT.

AP Newsroom and Webfeeds Users:

On Election Day from 1-2 p.m. EDT/noon-1 p.m. CDT there will be a “live” (nontest) transmission of reports with zeros sent to AP Newsroom and Webfeeds. Pull in these live zero reports to clear your systems of test data.

DEFINITIONS OF KEY WORDS IN STATE SLUGS:

“TopRaces-Glance-Sum” contains race-wide results in summary format for contests AP considers editorially significant – the Democratic and Republican presidential preference primaries and state House 54.

“Delg-SumD” shows the number of precincts statewide, the number of precincts reporting, the candidates’ names and the number of delegates estimated to be allocated to each candidate for the Democratic and Republican events.

“Delg-Dist” includes Democratic candidates’ delegate allocations by Congressional District, with the total number of precincts reporting.

“Cnty” provides results in tabular format by parish for a race.

“CntyLong” provides results in summary format by parish for a race.

“Reg-CD-Sum” shows the total number of precincts in each CD, the number of precincts reporting and the votes for each candidate by CD.

“Reg-CD’” shows the total number of precincts in the race, the total number of precincts in each parish, the number of precincts reporting and the votes for each candidate.

ELECTION NIGHT SLUGS BY SERVICE / ELECTION NIGHT REPORT SCHEDULE

Here are the slugs for the reports AP will provide and approximate times they will move for each service on election night:

Premium Elections Results via Digital Feeds (API, ANPA-FTP, APEO-FTP, DNE Elections): Results are updated every one to three minutes for API/DNE and four to five minutes for APEO-FTP and ANPA-FTP.

LA-TopRaces-Glance-Sum

LA-Dem-Delg-SumD

LA-GOP-Delg-SumD

LA-Dem-Delg-Dist, 4 Takes

LA-Dem-Preg-Reg-CD-Sum, 4 Takes

LA-Dem-Pres-Reg-CD, 4 Takes

LA-Dem-Pres-Cnty, 4 Takes

LA-Dem-Pres-CntyLong, 3 Takes

LA-GOP-Pres-Cnty, 2 Takes

LA-GOP-Pres-CntyLong, 3 Takes

Member Choice Basic / Member Choice Plus / Member Choice Complete, includes Webfeeds and AP Newsroom:

LA-TopRaces-Glance-Sum, at :20 and :50

LA-Dem-Delg-SumD, at :05 and :35

LA-GOP-Delg-SumD, at :05 and :35

LA-Dem-Delg-Dist, 4 Takes, at :40

LA-Dem-Pres-Cnty, 4 Takes, at :20

LA-GOP-Pres-Cnty, 2 Takes, at :20

OpenWire / NewsPower / Newspower Max, includes Webfeeds and AP Newsroom:

LA-TopRaces-Glance-Sum, at :20 and :50

LA-Dem-Delg-SumD, at :35

LA-GOP-Delg-SumD, at :35

Headlines, includes Webfeeds and AP Newsroom:

LA-TopRaces-Glance-Sum, at :50

The AP, New Orleans