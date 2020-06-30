LSU senior pitcher Matthew Beck becomes next in line to wear No. 8

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Paul Mainieri announced Monday, June 29 that senior pitcher Matthew Beck will be the next Tiger to wear the No. 8 jersey.

The honor is given each season to the upperclassman who exemplifies the spirit of LSU baseball through his leadership and dedication to the program. Beck will wear the new number for the 2021 season . He is the first pitcher to receive the honor since the tradition started by outfielder Mikie Mahtook (2009-11).

“Matthew Beck absolutely epitomizes the values that characterize our No. 8 tradition,” said Mainieri. “He has been a tremendous relief pitcher for us throughout his career, he’s an honor student who’s earned an LSU degree, and he has worked as a significant contributor to our community. We’re looking forward to the impactful leadership he will provide for our team during the 2021 season.”

“Receiving the honor of No. 8 is what every kid dreams of,” Beck added. “I feel so grateful for the opportunity to pay tribute to the guys who have previously worn the number for the Purple and Gold. So many incredible players have come through LSU and established the pride and tradition that we have today. I will do everything in my power to represent No. 8 accordingly!”

The Alexandria native has earned a 9-1 record and a 2.66 ERA in 77 career appearances. He has thrown 115 strikeouts in 116 innings. He has also limited opponents to a .182 batting average. He did not allow an earned run in 12 innings of work during the shortened 2020 season.

