LSUA receives over $400,000 award from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Exciting news for college students in Central Louisiana. One local university has just been awarded over $400,000 that’ll be used for student scholarship opportunities.

If you live in Central Louisiana, you’ve probably heard of the LSUA Nursing Program.

“We’ve graduated thousands of nurses who’ve entered the workforce here in Central Louisiana,” said LSUA Department of Nursing Chair Cathy Cormier. “Many of them today are nurse leaders at our local health care agencies.”

Most recently, 38 nursing students graduated in May, and are on track to enter into the workforce.

“We do have a very good reputation of preparing students with the knowledge and skills required to practice safe quality nursing care,” said Cormier.

Over at the university, many students are non-traditional. They may be balancing anything from a full-time job to supporting a family, all while trying to complete class assignments.

“So frequently we see students going in for a semester or two and then life happens,” said Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation President Michael Tipton. “They face challenges that may lead them to have to step away for a semester or two.”

The good news: LSUA just received a $435,000 award from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation. The funds will go towards scholarship opportunities for nursing students.

“This scholarship money will provide financial support for tuition, books, uniforms so they can work less and concentrate more on their academics,” said Cormier.

The funds will be used the provide student scholarships and to hire a full-time nursing faculty member to serve as a student success coordinator.

Foundation President Michael Tipton says it’s all about keeping students interested in health care. “We think that sort of hands-on work to help people get through training so that they can engage in health care so that they can become a nurse and particularly one where it’s most needed is really powerful.”

Especially during the era of COVID-19 where nurses and health care providers are needed now more than ever.

“Now more than ever, it’s important to have nurses that are prepared to enter the workforce and provide quality nursing care,” said Cormier.

The ‘Cenla Future Nurses Group’ provided funds so that LSUA could receive this award from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation. Magnolia Management, RoyOMartin, Rapides Regional Medical Center, Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital, Central Louisiana Surgical Center and Central Management all chipped in to make funding possible.

