MGM releases trailer for Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson performing at "Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul" at the Shrine Auditorium on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Hudson performing at "Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul" at the Shrine Auditorium on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson takes on the role of the “Queen of Soul” in MGM’s official trailer for “Respect.”

Aretha Franklin, credited as a producer of the film, hand-picked Hudson to portray her in this biopic before her passing in 2018.

The film is set to be released during the Christmas season of 2020, with a wider release set for January of 2021.

