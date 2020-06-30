MGM releases trailer for Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson takes on the role of the “Queen of Soul” in MGM’s official trailer for “Respect.”
Aretha Franklin, credited as a producer of the film, hand-picked Hudson to portray her in this biopic before her passing in 2018.
The film is set to be released during the Christmas season of 2020, with a wider release set for January of 2021.
