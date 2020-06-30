MGM releases trailer for Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson takes on the role of the “Queen of Soul” in MGM’s official trailer for “Respect.”

Aretha Franklin, credited as a producer of the film, hand-picked Hudson to portray her in this biopic before her passing in 2018.

“Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice.”

The film is set to be released during the Christmas season of 2020, with a wider release set for January of 2021.

