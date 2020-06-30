Advertisement

Nine-year-old girl sends a letter to the mayor asking for positive change

By Corey Howard
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Khyleigh Cailler at only nine-years-old is proof that you don't have to be an adult to dream big.

"I just like to help others," Cailler, America's Majestic Miss Louisiana Princess said. "I like to spread kindness like confetti."

"Spreading Kindness Like Confetti" is not only Cailler's slogan, but it's a nonprofit organization she launched. Now, Cailler wants the mayor's support, and she made her intentions clear in a handwritten letter.

"To see a young person that's inspired to help her brothers and sisters in the community is amazing," Rick Allen, the mayor of Leesville, said.

In the letter, Cailler asked for Mayor Allen's help to start a food pantry.

"I feel sad when I see people don't have anything to eat," Cailler said.

Right now, Cailler is off to a good start with the food pantry. She's already secured one sponsor from Lafayette (La) and raise more than $100.

"She will be my new partner in getting these food pantries up and running," Mayor Allen said.

The city does not plan to start on the project immediately because of the pandemic, but when the state does reopen Mayor Allen wants to put the first food pantry in Martin Luther King Center Community Center.

"I'll be introducing her to the council on July 13th," Mayor Allen said. "She'll be here to speak to them, and I can't wait for them to meet her."

Mayor Allen, like many others, fell in love with Cailler's sweet spirit.

“I just love you to death,” Mayor Allen told Cailler. “You’re awesome!”

