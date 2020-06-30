Pineville man killed in motorcycle crash in Alabama

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (KALB) - A Pineville man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred on interstate 59/20 in Alabama on Friday, June 26.

According to the Trussville Tribune, Matthew Scott Sartin, 22, was traveling on his motorcycle when he collided with another vehicle around 11:50 p.m. near Bessemer, Alabama. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is still under investigation by Alabama State Troopers.

