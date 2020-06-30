Plaucheville woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Plaucheville woman is dead following a three-vehicle crash that occurred in Avoyelles Parish on Tuesday, June 30.

According to Louisiana State Police, Patricia Guillory, 62, was traveling north on Hwy 1179 when she failed to negotiate a curve near Duplechain Road and went off the highway. She then hit a tree and two unoccupied vehicles parked at a home.

Guillory, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis as the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KALB and LSP. All rights reserved.