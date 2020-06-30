Advertisement

Port confirms Cool Planet is shutting down Alexandria facility

File - Cool Planet facility in Alexandria, La.
File - Cool Planet facility in Alexandria, La.(KALB)
By Steven Maxwell
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Cool Planet, an agriculture technology company that develops and markets products for soil health, is shutting down its Alexandria facility, according to multiple sources. The Central Louisiana Regional Port confirmed to KALB that Tuesday was Cool Planet’s last day on its property.

The company recently opened its new warehouse facility back in Nov. 2019. Cool Planet was once involved in bio-fuels but decided to make a switch and be a part of the ag-tech community with its product, Cool Terra. Months later, the company shut down operations in Alexandria. KALB reached out to Cool Planet, but we haven’t gotten a response as of now.

Back in November, Steve Davison, the site manager for Cool Planet, said they were looking at creating 35 to 40 jobs with the expansion and were looking at building a plant in Alexandria to process their product.

Terry Spruill, the Board President for the Cenla Regional Port, said they have already had two groups reach out about using the warehouse Cool Planet is leaving behind.

“They left a great facility the port has and can market,” said Spruill.

