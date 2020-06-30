Public meeting set to discuss Dresser environmental assessment

The following information was released to the public by The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality:

PINEVILLE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality plans to host a public meeting regarding environmental assessment at the Dresser site in Pineville at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the Granberry Conference Center off Allen Drive on the campus of Louisiana College in Pineville.

The meeting will feature presentations by Dresser and LDEQ personnel. Although there will not be in a question-and-answer format, LDEQ will respond to a set of pre-selected general (not address-specific) questions submitted by residents. Therefore, the public is invited to submit advance questions by email to Dressercommunitymeeting@LA.GOV before Friday, July 3.

After the presentations, members of the public will be afforded an opportunity to comment. Comments will be limited to a predetermined length to ensure all who wish to speak have time to speak. LDEQ will provide a meeting moderator and a court recorder. Video and audio of the meeting will also be digitally recorded.

Attendees at the meeting are asked to observe the Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 recommendations for public gatherings, including social distancing requirements and the wearing of face masks. Temperature checks will be required to enter the meeting. Anyone who registers 100.4 degrees or higher will have to wait 10 minutes for a recheck, and if their temperature has not then fallen below the requirement, they will not be allowed to enter the meeting.

Parking for the meeting will be available in two lots on campus, and LDEQ will put up temporary signage directing the public to the meeting site.

