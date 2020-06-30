Saints’ Gardner opens record label for aspiring musicians in untapped communities

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Training camp is less than four weeks away for the Saints, and while second-year safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is preparing for football- he’s also enriching the careers to young musicians.

“I’m ready to get back to it,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I’ve been working out of course, but I have also been working on my record label a lot. I have always had a passion for music.”

A lot of professional athletes seem to have a hidden talent. For Gardner-Johnson, it’s rapping. He started a record label this past April designed to give aspiring musicians in the black community an opportunity that have been overlooked.

“I’m an NFL superstar, so my main objective is to get my artists’ numbers on my platform,” Gardner-Johnson said. “However, I also have to let these kids know that I earned this money. If I’m helping them get better, they have to do their part-maintaining the image of themselves and the label. At the end of the day though, I just want to help my people get something they never thought they would in their whole life.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.