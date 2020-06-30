Advertisement

Saints’ Gardner opens record label for aspiring musicians in untapped communities

Chauncey Garner-Johnson starts entertainment label
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Training camp is less than four weeks away for the Saints, and while second-year safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is preparing for football- he’s also enriching the careers to young musicians.

“I’m ready to get back to it,” Gardner-Johnson said. “I’ve been working out of course, but I have also been working on my record label a lot. I have always had a passion for music.”

A lot of professional athletes seem to have a hidden talent. For Gardner-Johnson, it’s rapping. He started a record label this past April designed to give aspiring musicians in the black community an opportunity that have been overlooked.

“I’m an NFL superstar, so my main objective is to get my artists’ numbers on my platform,” Gardner-Johnson said. “However, I also have to let these kids know that I earned this money. If I’m helping them get better, they have to do their part-maintaining the image of themselves and the label. At the end of the day though, I just want to help my people get something they never thought they would in their whole life.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Former Tioga outfielder preps for UNO baseball

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Former Tioga HS outfielder, Isaac Williams is excited to have had the option to prepare for his collegiate career at the University of New Orleans.

Sports

Alexandria’s Clay Burns fights on ESPN

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Alexandria’s Clay Burns fought Reymond Yaynag at MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas last Friday.

Sports

LSU senior pitcher Matthew Beck becomes next in line to wear No. 8

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By JOSH AUZENNE
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri announced Monday, June 29 that senior pitcher Matthew Beck will be the next Tiger to wear the No. 8 jersey.

VOD Recordings

Alexandria’s Clay Burns fights on ESPN

Updated: 5 hours ago
Alexandria’s Clay Burns fought Reymond Yaynag at MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas last Friday.

Latest News

Sports

Andy Boone

Updated: 5 hours ago
Avoyelles head coach Andy Boone weighs in on flipping fall sports to spring.

Sports

Justin Webb

Updated: 5 hours ago
Northwood head coach Justin Webb weighs in on flipping fall sports to spring.

Sports

Robbie Causey

Updated: 6 hours ago
Leesville head coach Robbie Causey weighs in on flipping fall sports to spring.

Sports

JT Dunbar

Updated: 6 hours ago
Marksville head coach JT Dunbar weighs in on flipping fall sports to spring.

Alexandria’s Clay Burns fights on ESPN

Updated: 13 hours ago
Alexandria’s Clay Burns fought Reymond Yaynag at MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas last Friday.

Sports

College football is still possible after coronavirus wave — but here’s what experts say must happen

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WILSON ALEXANDER
With about one month until college football’s leaders must decide the fate of the 2020 season, cases of the novel coronavirus have increased across the United States and emerged within athletic departments, casting doubt on the feasibility of playing the sport this fall.