Boil advisories for Cenla

(AP Images)
(AP Images)(KALB)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - Check back for the latest updates.

ALEXANDRIA: 1800 and 1900 block of Construction Road

What to do once a boil advisory has lifted:

Run cold water faucets for one minute * Run drinking water fountains for one minute * Flush automatic ice makers (make three batches of ice and discard) * Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle * Run water coolers with direct water connections for five minutes.

