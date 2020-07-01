Advertisement

CLTCC to conduct virtual graduation ceremony July 30

CLTCC campus in downtown Alexandria, Louisiana
CLTCC campus in downtown Alexandria, Louisiana(KALB)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will hold a virtual graduation ceremony broadcast via social media platforms at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30.

School officials had hoped to be able to hold a traditional graduation ceremony; yet with Phase Two measures continuing due to COVID-19, the decision was made to have a virtual ceremony.

“The larger venues that we were looking at were not able to host it due to toCOVID-19precautions, and we don’t want to delay it any longer,” explained William Tulak, Vice-Chancellor of Academic Affairs. Tulak said the college will still include all of the traditional elements of the school’s graduation ceremony, including featuring a keynote address.

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is scheduled to deliver the commencement address.

“We will still have the traditional commencement remarks, and we will recognize the graduates individually announcing each graduate’s name,” Tulak said. “The only difference is we will be doing it virtually.”

As the graduates won’t be there to receive their diplomas, Tulak said they will be able to come by the campus office the following week to receive their diploma. Enrollment for the Summer and Fall sessions is ongoing. To enroll and register, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.eduor call 800-278-9855.

Copyright 2020 CLTCC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community meeting to address police brutality, reform

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
Community members plan to discuss police brutality and reform with Cenla leaders on Thursday, July 2.

Weather

7/1 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

New budget, car insurance bill passed in special session

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Louisiana's latest special legislative session has ended, but not before producing a new state budget and a bill designed to lower the state's lofty car insurance rates.

News

COVID-19 Tracker: Airlines Suspend Service

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Major airlines that got billions of dollars to stay afloat during the pandemic have now suspended flights at dozens of airports. Our national investigative team looks at how the federal government allowed this to happen.

Latest News

News

Jena native killed in Texas three-vehicle accident

Updated: 14 hours ago
A man native to Jena was killed in a three-vehicle accident.

News

Plaucheville woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

Updated: 16 hours ago
A Plaucheville woman is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Avoyelles Parish.

News

Nine-year-old girl sends a letter to the mayor asking for positive change

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Khyleigh Cailler wants to help Mayor Rick Allen "spread kindness like confetti."

National

Mississippi Gov. signs bill officially changing state flag

Updated: 17 hours ago
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill into law officially removing the Mississippi state flag.

News

New farmer’s market in Avoyelles Parish

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ben Gauthier
Marksville has a new option to make farm to table even easier.

News

Public meeting set to discuss Dresser environmental assessment

Updated: 18 hours ago
LDEQ will host a public meeting regarding environmental assessment at the Dresser site.