Community meeting to address police brutality, reform

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Community members plan to discuss police brutality and reform with Cenla leaders on Thursday, July 2.

The Men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity are hosting “Community Policing, Real Conversations to Build Bridges.”

This meeting comes after an Alexandria police officer was injured early Saturday morning while attempting to arrest three people at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Mayors Jeff Hall and Clarence Fields, Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell and other law enforcement leaders are expected to be part of the discussion.

Because of COVID-19, the event is closed to the public but will be streamed on Facebook Live.

It starts at 6:36 at True Vine MIssionary Baptist Church Activity Center.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.