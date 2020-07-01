Advertisement

Fox News fires Ed Henry after sexual misconduct charge

Fox News Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry, left, describes his surgery to co-hosts Steve Doocy, second left, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade on the "Fox & friends" television program, in New York Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Henry has been fired by Fox News.
Fox News Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry, left, describes his surgery to co-hosts Steve Doocy, second left, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade on the "Fox & friends" television program, in New York Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Henry has been fired by Fox News.(Richard Drew | AP)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after he was charged with sexual misconduct in the workplace.

The network said it had received a complaint on June 25 from an attorney about the misconduct. An outside investigator was hired and, based on the results of that probe, Fox fired Henry.

Henry worked as a late morning news anchor on Fox, between the hours of 9 to 11 a.m.

He had slowly rehabilitated his career following a four-month leave of absence that ended in 2017, after there were published reports of an extramarital affair that he conducted with a Las Vegas cocktail waitress.

Fox offered no details of the complaint that resulted in Henry’s firing, only to say that it happened “years ago.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Seattle police start clearing ‘occupied’ zone, make arrests

Updated: moments ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Seattle police showed up Wednesday in force at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

National

AP Exclusive: Hair weaves from Chinese prison camps seized

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By MARTHA MENDOZA
Federal authorities in New York on Wednesday seized a shipment of weaves and other beauty accessories suspected to be made out of human hair taken from people locked inside a Chinese internment camp.

News

Community meeting to address police brutality, reform

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
Community members plan to discuss police brutality and reform with Cenla leaders on Thursday, July 2.

National

Boston to remove statue of slave kneeling before Lincoln

Updated: 1 hour ago
Boston’s arts commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to remove a statue that depicts a freed slave kneeling at Abraham Lincoln’s feet.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts amid virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LAUREN WEBER, LAURA UNGAR, MICHELLE R. SMITH, HANNAH RECHT and ANNA MARIA BARRY-JESTER
The U.S. public health system has been starved for decades and lacks the resources to confront the worst health crisis in a century.

National Politics

Survey: Companies added 2.4 million jobs in June

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
U.S. companies added nearly 2.4 million jobs in June, according to a private survey, a large gain that still leaves total employment far below its pre-pandemic levels.

National

Trump tweets that Russia bounty allegations are ‘Fake News’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, ZEKE MILLER and JAMES LaPORTA Associated Press
Lawmakers have been demanding answers over the allegations, and Democrats have accused Trump of bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the risk of U.S. soldiers' lives.

National

McEnany: Trump has been briefed on Russian allegations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
"Yes, he has been briefed but, that does not change the fact that there is no consensus on this intelligence, that is yet to be verified," McEnany said.

National

Hong Kong police make first arrests under new national security law

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Zen Soo
Any person taking part in secessionist activities, such as shouting slogans or holding up banners and flags urging for the city's independence, is in violation of the law regardless of whether violence is used.

Coronavirus

Bandana is least effective form of face mask, study says

Updated: 2 hours ago
Scientists at Florida Atlantic University are experimenting with different non-medical masks to find the most effective face covering to help stop the spread of COVID-19.