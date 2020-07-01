Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to address coronavirus response, says mask mandate unlikely

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards | Source: Hilary Scheinuk / The Advocate via AP
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards | Source: Hilary Scheinuk / The Advocate via AP(KALB)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/KALB) - During a press conference at the end of the special legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards said the state had wiped out all of the gains we made in the month of June for patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals. Meaning, we have nearly the same number of patients in hospitals statewide on July 1 as we did on June 1.

Gov. Edwards says his office is not considering implementing a face mask mandate at this time. He cited issues with enforcement.

“We need more compliance. I’m not sure a statewide mandate would produce the results we need and there would be issues related to enforcement. I do encourage people to do it. In the year of COVID-19,” Edwards. said. “It’s being a good neighbor.”

With the Fourth of July weekend on the horizon, Edwards will address the state’s coronavirus response Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. KALB will stream the event live on this page and on Facebook.

