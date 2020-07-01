Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Texas Tech has added another graduate transfer from an SEC power by signing former LSU safety Eric Monroe. He joins the Red Raiders about a week after running back Chadarius Townsend came over from Alabama. Monroe played in LSU’s 42-25 victory over Clemson for the national championship last season and recorded a tackle in the 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the semifinals. Monroe had 21 tackles over three seasons for the Tigers. He was a highly rated recruit out of high school in the Houston area.