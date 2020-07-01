Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have completed a 30-day special session called in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The House and Senate wrapped up Tuesday after awarding millions of dollars in tax breaks to businesses and finishing the state’s operating budget a day before it must take effect. The $34 billion spending plan approved unanimously by the House and Senate uses federal virus aid to stop deep cuts but sets Louisiana up for future financial problems if state tax collections don’t rebound. Republican lawmakers brokered a final agreement with Gov. John Bel Edwards on reworking civil litigation rules to lessen damage claims that can be awarded in car accident lawsuits.

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman pleaded guilty to abusing a mixed Dachshund-Chihuahua named Buddy. District Attorney Warren Montgomery said 51-year-old Lynette Victor pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals and was sentenced to seven years in prison, which was suspended. Victor was also sentenced to three years probation. Victor was arrested in September after Buddy was found abandoned in a trailer park, missing two hind legs. Victor told authorities that the dog was shot by an unknown person in February but she couldn’t afford recommended veterinary treatment. Victor's teenage daughter later claimed that she must have bandaged the dog’s legs too tightly, causing them to fall off. Buddy has since recovered.

UNDATED (AP) — A Louisiana grand jury has accused eight police officers of using excessive force when they arrested two men after a chase in January. District Attorney James Stewart Sr. said Tuesday that a grand jury charged each Shreveport Police officer on Monday with one count of malfeasance in office. Stewart says prosecutors have dropped all charges against Chico Bell and Damon Robinson because of the unnecessary force. Police Chief Ben Raymond said his office began investigating the incident the day of the arrest. Stewart says cases involving the separate deaths of two Black men while in Shreveport Police custody are not yet ready to present to a grand jury.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers in their 30-day special session agreed to expand and extend business tax credits, exemptions and incentive programs. Supporters say the measures would help businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic, as they struggle with closures and restrictions mandated by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Critics say the approach was haphazard, involved too little study and could worsen the state’s budget problems from the virus. The bills are estimated to siphon millions from the treasury each year. One of the largest tax breaks would benefit the gambling industry. It costs $11 million in the first year and grows annually. Edwards hasn’t said which measures he’ll support.