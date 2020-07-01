Advertisement

Jena native killed in Texas three-vehicle accident

(AP Images)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A man native to Jena was killed in a three-vehicle accident that occurred on US 287 in Sherman County, Texas on Monday, June 29.

According to information released to KVII-TV by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Thomas Ellston, 59, who was living in Commerce City, Colorado, was traveling southwest down US 287 on a motorcycle when he came upon two eighteen-wheelers heading northwest. One of the trucks tried to pass the other and ended up hitting Ellston. He lost control of his motorcycle, which exploded and struck the trailer of the other truck.

Ellston was pronounced dead on the scene by Texas authorities.

Viewers tell us that Ellston has on his way to visit his mother living in Jena. When he lived there, Ellston worked as a truck driver and for several logging companies.

Funeral arraignments are with Magnolia Funeral Home in Alexandria.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New budget, car insurance bill passed in special session

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Louisiana's latest special legislative session has ended, but not before producing a new state budget and a bill designed to lower the state's lofty car insurance rates.

News

COVID-19 Tracker: Airlines Suspend Service

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Major airlines that got billions of dollars to stay afloat during the pandemic have now suspended flights at dozens of airports. Our national investigative team looks at how the federal government allowed this to happen.

News

Plaucheville woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Plaucheville woman is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Avoyelles Parish.

News

Nine-year-old girl sends a letter to the mayor asking for positive change

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Khyleigh Cailler wants to help Mayor Rick Allen "spread kindness like confetti."

Latest News

National

Mississippi Gov. signs bill officially changing state flag

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill into law officially removing the Mississippi state flag.

News

New farmer’s market in Avoyelles Parish

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ben Gauthier
Marksville has a new option to make farm to table even easier.

News

Public meeting set to discuss Dresser environmental assessment

Updated: 6 hours ago
LDEQ will host a public meeting regarding environmental assessment at the Dresser site.

News

State Rep. Gabe Firment discusses special session

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with State Rep. Gabe Firment about legislative developments in the final hour of the special session.

News

Dr. Holcombe update on COVID-19 testing in Cenla

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Dr. David Holcombe with the Office of Public Health for the latest updates on Cenla COVID-19 testing.

News

Rapides Parish Library now offers laptops and hotspots for check out

Updated: 6 hours ago
Access to the Internet has become an essential need in our lives.