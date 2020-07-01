Jena native killed in Texas three-vehicle accident

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A man native to Jena was killed in a three-vehicle accident that occurred on US 287 in Sherman County, Texas on Monday, June 29.

According to information released to KVII-TV by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Thomas Ellston, 59, who was living in Commerce City, Colorado, was traveling southwest down US 287 on a motorcycle when he came upon two eighteen-wheelers heading northwest. One of the trucks tried to pass the other and ended up hitting Ellston. He lost control of his motorcycle, which exploded and struck the trailer of the other truck.

Ellston was pronounced dead on the scene by Texas authorities.

Viewers tell us that Ellston has on his way to visit his mother living in Jena. When he lived there, Ellston worked as a truck driver and for several logging companies.

Funeral arraignments are with Magnolia Funeral Home in Alexandria.

