Advertisement

Jenkins: “Football is non-essential”

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The New Orleans Saints are set to report on July 27th for training camp, however everyone is not on board.

In an appearance on CNN as a contributor for the network, Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins said the risk of coronavirus needed to be “eliminated before he’s comfortable returning this season.”

Jenkins described football as a “non-essential business.” He also pointed out that the NBA and NFL are two different sports-”the NBA can actually quarantine all of their players or whoever is going to participate.”

“Until we get to the point where we have protocols in place and we can get to the place as a country where we feel safe doing it, we have to understand as a country that football is a non-essential business,” Jenkins said. “So the risk has to be really eliminated before I would feel comfortable going back.”

The league continues to plan for a full regular season, with most players reporting for training camp July 28th.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Local coaches weigh in on flipping fall sports to spring

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The LHSAA held its summer meeting on June 24th where the committee talked about rumors of flipping fall and spring seasons.

Sports

Talks of moving fall sports to spring

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The LHSAA held its summer meeting on June 24th where the committee talked about rumors of flipping fall and spring seasons.

Pro Sports

Baseball’s minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons

Updated: 2 hours ago
Baseball's minor leagues canceled their seasons Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the head of their governing body said more than half of the 160 teams were in danger of failing without government assistance or private equity injections.

State

3 New Orleans Pelicans players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chris Finch
Three New Orleans Pelicans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Pelicans Executive Vice President David Griffin.

Latest News

Sports

Former Tioga outfielder preps for UNO baseball

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Former Tioga HS outfielder, Isaac Williams is excited to have had the option to prepare for his collegiate career at the University of New Orleans.

Sports

Alexandria’s Clay Burns fights on ESPN

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Alexandria’s Clay Burns fought Reymond Yaynag at MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas last Friday.

Sports

Saints’ Gardner opens record label for aspiring musicians in untapped communities

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Training camp is less than four weeks away for the Saints, and while second-year safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is preparing for football- he’s also enriching the careers to young musicians.

Sports

LSU senior pitcher Matthew Beck becomes next in line to wear No. 8

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT
|
By JOSH AUZENNE
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri announced Monday, June 29 that senior pitcher Matthew Beck will be the next Tiger to wear the No. 8 jersey.

VOD Recordings

Alexandria’s Clay Burns fights on ESPN

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Alexandria’s Clay Burns fought Reymond Yaynag at MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas last Friday.

Sports

Andy Boone

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
Avoyelles head coach Andy Boone weighs in on flipping fall sports to spring.