Jenkins: “Football is non-essential”

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The New Orleans Saints are set to report on July 27th for training camp, however everyone is not on board.

In an appearance on CNN as a contributor for the network, Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins said the risk of coronavirus needed to be “eliminated before he’s comfortable returning this season.”

JUST NOW: "Football is a nonessential business and so we don't need to do it. So the risk, you know, has to be really eliminated before we -- before I would feel comfortable with going back. "



Saints @MalcolmJenkins concerned about a return to playpic.twitter.com/onBcvBo3qa — John Berman (@JohnBerman) June 25, 2020

Jenkins described football as a “non-essential business.” He also pointed out that the NBA and NFL are two different sports-”the NBA can actually quarantine all of their players or whoever is going to participate.”

“Until we get to the point where we have protocols in place and we can get to the place as a country where we feel safe doing it, we have to understand as a country that football is a non-essential business,” Jenkins said. “So the risk has to be really eliminated before I would feel comfortable going back.”

The league continues to plan for a full regular season, with most players reporting for training camp July 28th.

