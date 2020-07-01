Associated Press Louisiana Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 01.

Wednesday, Jul. 01 10:30 AM House Dems discuss police reform - Democratic Reps. Robin Kelly, Steven Horsford, Sheila Jackson Lee, Cedric Richmond, Bobby Scott, Karen Bass, Terri Sewell, Dwight Evans and Jahana Hayes discuss police reform and the 'legislative response to racism in America', via press conference

Location: HVC Studio A, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://robinkelly.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepRobinKelly

Contacts: Office of Rep. Robin Kelly, 1 708 679 0078

Mandatory TV Pool (C-SPAN) Cap DA 12. One editorial rep per outlet. Face masks strongly recommended.

Wednesday, Jul. 01 2:30 PM Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards holds coronavirus (COVID-19) response media briefing

Location: 7667 Independence Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA

Weblinks: http://www.louisiana.gov, https://twitter.com/statelouisiana

Contacts: Office of the Louisiana Governor, govpress@la.gov

Louisiana State Police is conducting drive through temperature checks to enter the Public Safety Compound. Please allow additional time to enter the facility. All entering GOHSEP also will be tested for fever. All members of the media must wear facemasks to the daily media briefings.

Wednesday, Jul. 01 - Sunday, Jul. 05 CANCELED: ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans - CANCELED: 26th annual ESSENCE Festival, celebrating Black music and culture, hosted by Loni Love. This year's theme is 'Own Our Power'. Performers include Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson, Ari Lennox, Janelle Monae, Patti LaBelle, Raphael Saadiq, Summer Walker and Swizz Beatz * ESSENCE Magazine, which was first published in May 1970, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year * Festival canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Dr, New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: http://www.essencefestival.com, https://twitter.com/EssenceFest, #EssenceFest

Contacts: Essence Festival, festivalpress@essence.com

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Jul. 01 Albemarle Corp: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.albemarle.com/Investor_information/, https://twitter.com/albemarlecorp

Contacts: Lorin J. Crenshaw, Albemarle Investor Relations, invest@albemarle.com, 1 225 388 7322

Friday, Jul. 03 - Tuesday, Jul. 07 CANCELED: OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Annual Session * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Vancouver

Weblinks: http://www.oscepa.org/, https://twitter.com/oscepa

Contacts: OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, osce@oscepa.org, +45 33 378040