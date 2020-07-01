Advertisement

Southern University unveils line of THC-based medical marijuana products

Dr. Janana Snowden, Director of Southern Institute for Medicinal Plants (Southern University Ag Center)
Dr. Janana Snowden, Director of Southern Institute for Medicinal Plants (Southern University Ag Center)(D’Andre Lee, SU Ag Center)
By Carmen Poe
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University announced its Agricultural Research and Extension Center on Wednesday, July 1 will unveil a line of THC-based medical marijuana products that will be available across Louisiana.

Southern University unveils line of THC-based medical marijuana products

Southern University is unveiling a line of THC-based medical marijuana products that will be available across Louisiana. MORE >> https://bit.ly/3dQhTvh

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

The university is one of two license-holders in the state authorized to grow.

University officials said Southern will be first among Historically Black Colleges Universities (HBCUs) to offer a line of THC and CBD medical marijuana products available across Louisiana.

The university reported it was first among HBCUs to launch a hemp-based CBD product line in January of 2020.

The university’s previously-released product is sold under the name ALAFIA.

ALAFIA translates to “inner peace” in the Yoruba language.

The product is authorized through legislation passed in Louisiana in 2018, the Agriculture Improvement Act, which allows hemp-derived CBD to be sold in all 50 U.S. states.

Through its partner, Ilera Holistic Healthcare, the university will distribute its products in pharmacies across Louisiana.

Earlier in June, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a law that allows any Louisiana doctor who is in good standing with the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners to recommend marijuana as a treatment for conditions considered debilitating.

That is a significant expansion from previous law which allowed medical marijuana products as a treatment for a list of 16 conditions. That old law also limited the number of healthcare professionals who were able to recommend therapeutic cannabis to certain specialists.

The new law takes effect in August of 2020.

Louisiana law does not allow medical marijuana to be sold in a smokable form.

The acceptable forms are oils, extracts, tinctures, sprays, capsules, pills, solutions, suspension, gelatin-based chewables, lotions, transdermal patches, and suppositories.

The state is only able to have ten licensed pharmacies selling product at a time. So far, nine pharmacies are licensed. Locations are included below.

  • H&W Drug Store: 1667 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans
  • Capitol Wellness Solutions: 7491 Picardy Ave., Baton Rouge
  • Green Leaf Dispensary: 6048 W Park Ave., Houma
  • The Apothecary Shoppe: 620 Guilbeau Rd., Suite A, Lafayette
  • Medicis: 1727 Imperial Blvd., Building 4, Lake Charles
  • The Medicine Cabinet Pharmacy: 403 Bolton Ave., Alexandria
  • Hope Pharmacy: 1410 Kings Hwy., Suite A, Shreveport
  • Delta Medmar: 111 McMillan Road, West Monroe
  • Willow Pharmacy: 1519 Hwy. 22 West, Suite 5, Madisonville

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 20 minutes ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

State

Gov. Edwards to address coronavirus response, says mask mandate unlikely

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Mykal Vincent
Gov. Edwards says his office is not considering implementing a face mask mandate at this time.

News

CLTCC to conduct virtual graduation ceremony July 30

Updated: 3 hours ago
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is scheduled to deliver the commencement address.

News

Community meeting to address police brutality, reform

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
Community members plan to discuss police brutality and reform with Cenla leaders on Thursday, July 2.

Latest News

Weather

7/1 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Morning Forecast

News

New budget, car insurance bill passed in special session

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Louisiana's latest special legislative session has ended, but not before producing a new state budget and a bill designed to lower the state's lofty car insurance rates.

News

COVID-19 Tracker: Airlines Suspend Service

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Major airlines that got billions of dollars to stay afloat during the pandemic have now suspended flights at dozens of airports. Our national investigative team looks at how the federal government allowed this to happen.

News

Jena native killed in Texas three-vehicle accident

Updated: 15 hours ago
A man native to Jena was killed in a three-vehicle accident.

State

Louisiana lawmakers end session with budget deal, tax breaks

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Peppo
Louisiana lawmakers have completed a 30-day special session called in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

State

Date set for removal of bodies from Hard Rock collapse site

Updated: 18 hours ago
The City of New Orleans Tuesday announced a date for the removal of remains of two workers still inside the Hard Rock collapse site.