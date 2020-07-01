Southern University unveils line of THC-based medical marijuana products

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University announced its Agricultural Research and Extension Center on Wednesday, July 1 will unveil a line of THC-based medical marijuana products that will be available across Louisiana.

The university is one of two license-holders in the state authorized to grow.

University officials said Southern will be first among Historically Black Colleges Universities (HBCUs) to offer a line of THC and CBD medical marijuana products available across Louisiana.

The university reported it was first among HBCUs to launch a hemp-based CBD product line in January of 2020.

The university’s previously-released product is sold under the name ALAFIA.

ALAFIA translates to “inner peace” in the Yoruba language.

The product is authorized through legislation passed in Louisiana in 2018, the Agriculture Improvement Act, which allows hemp-derived CBD to be sold in all 50 U.S. states.

Through its partner, Ilera Holistic Healthcare, the university will distribute its products in pharmacies across Louisiana.

Earlier in June, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a law that allows any Louisiana doctor who is in good standing with the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners to recommend marijuana as a treatment for conditions considered debilitating.

That is a significant expansion from previous law which allowed medical marijuana products as a treatment for a list of 16 conditions. That old law also limited the number of healthcare professionals who were able to recommend therapeutic cannabis to certain specialists.

The new law takes effect in August of 2020.

Louisiana law does not allow medical marijuana to be sold in a smokable form.

The acceptable forms are oils, extracts, tinctures, sprays, capsules, pills, solutions, suspension, gelatin-based chewables, lotions, transdermal patches, and suppositories.

The state is only able to have ten licensed pharmacies selling product at a time. So far, nine pharmacies are licensed. Locations are included below.

H&W Drug Store: 1667 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans

Capitol Wellness Solutions: 7491 Picardy Ave., Baton Rouge

Green Leaf Dispensary: 6048 W Park Ave., Houma

The Apothecary Shoppe: 620 Guilbeau Rd., Suite A, Lafayette

Medicis: 1727 Imperial Blvd., Building 4, Lake Charles

The Medicine Cabinet Pharmacy: 403 Bolton Ave., Alexandria

Hope Pharmacy: 1410 Kings Hwy., Suite A, Shreveport

Delta Medmar: 111 McMillan Road, West Monroe

Willow Pharmacy: 1519 Hwy. 22 West, Suite 5, Madisonville

