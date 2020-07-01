Advertisement

Two Cheyneville residents accused of drug possession

Carlos Gadison and Lecrecia Cole
Carlos Gadison and Lecrecia Cole(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two Cheyneville residents have been accused of drug possession following an investigation by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics Division.

According to RPSO, complaints were received of narcotics activity happening within the area of Washington Street in June 2020. Following some investigation time, RPSO agents made contact with Carlos Wayne Gadison, 49, and Lecrecia Leah Cole, 37, on June 26 with a search warrant.

Narcotics recovered in Washington Street, Cheyneville arrest.
Narcotics recovered in Washington Street, Cheyneville arrest.(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Upon executing their warrant, RPSO says agents located approximately 12.9 ounces of suspected crystal meth along with some digital scales and packaging material, which are commonly used in the distribution of illegal drugs. 

RPSO says Gadison and Cole were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to possession of C.D.S. II with intent to distribute (200-400 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as unrelated arrest warrants through other agencies.  Gadison was released the following day after posting a $15,000 bond.  Cole remains at the detention center in lieu of posting a $10,500 bond and a hold for a court appearance in Avoyelles Parish. 

