Advertisement

AP source: NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start

The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.
The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.(Source: WVUE/Gray News)
By ARNIE STAPLETON
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following a virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the league hasn't announced that the preseason will be cut from four games to two.

Players are still discussing with their union whether to ask for cancellation of all preseason games, according to two people familiar with their thinking. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because a decision hasn't been made.

The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.

Minus the usual minicamps, on-field practices and in-person weight training from April to June, players' conditioning won't be what it normally is. So, eliminating the first week of preseason games Aug. 13-16 will give them more time to ratchet up their football fitness.

Teams will now play exhibitions Aug. 20-24 and Aug. 27-31 during what were originally the second and third weeks of exhibition play, with all 32 teams playing one home and one road game.

Most of those games will remain the same as originally scheduled, although some matchups in that second slate will have to be changed so every team gets a game at home.

The exhibition finales on Sept. 3 were also scrapped, giving teams more time to get ready for the regular season, which opens Sept. 10 with Houston at Kansas City.

There are no changes to the regular season schedule.

The league continues to draw up protocols, not only for COVID-19 mitigation but for ramping up practices during the first few weeks of training camp.

The annual Hall of Fame Game pitting Pittsburgh and Dallas on Aug. 6 was recently scrapped as the induction ceremonies were pushed back to 2021.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press
Many communities canceled those events and cautioned people against gathering on their own.

National

AP source: NFL to discuss union’s desire to cancel preseason

Updated: 1 hour ago
The four people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league and the union haven’t reached an agreement.

National

Police: 2 women hit by car on Seattle highway amid protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
The driver was in custody, Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead said. Charges had not been filed as of Saturday morning.

Coronavirus

As much of U.S. dials back July 4 plans, Trump goes big

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.

Coronavirus

English pubs reopen but little normal elsewhere in the world

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CARA ANNA
More than 11 million people around the world are known to have been infected since the pandemic began, 2.7 million of those in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins data. With shortages of testing materials, the real number of cases is unknown.

Latest News

National

Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

Updated: 5 hours ago
The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the program to Aug. 8.

National

Governors stress ‘personal responsibility’ over virus orders

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press
Elevating a message of personal responsibility over statewide crackdowns on businesses and requirements for people in public spaces has been a consistent approach among certain governors during the coronavirus crisis.

National

North Korea says it has no plans for talks with US

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
North Korea is reiterating it has no immediate plans to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States unless Washington discards what it describes as “hostile” polices toward Pyongyang.

Coronavirus

Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

National

8-year-old killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama mall

Updated: 16 hours ago
An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday in a shooting at an Alabama's shopping mall that left three other people injured, police said.

Coronavirus

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 16 hours ago
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, has contracted the coronavirus.