Advertisement

APD captures man wanted for attempted second degree murder

Kente Guidry
Kente Guidry(City of Alexandria)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria has announced that Kente Guidry has been apprehended as of Thursday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: Alexandria police are asking residents to be on the lookout for Kente Guidry, 20, who is wanted for attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and domestic abuse battery.

Guidry should be considered armed and dangerous. Police are currently searching for him in the vicinity of Horseshoe Drive and Culpepper Road.

If you believe you see Guidry, do not approach. Please call 911 immediately. Anyone with information regarding his location should contact Detective Branton with APD at 318-441-6545.

Copyright 2020 KALB and City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community policing- real conversations to build bridges

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
The Men of the Epsilon Psi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity hosted a discussion with local political leaders and law enforcement representatives,

News

Community Policing: Real Conversations to Build Bridges

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
The Men of The Epsilon Psi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity help a conversation with local politicians and law enforcement on community policing.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:07 AM CDT
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT
Rain chances are increasing once again and will be very possible through early next week. Stay dry!

Latest News

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity holds discussion with local political leaders and law enforcement

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Dylan Domangue
Members of the Epsilon Psi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity ask questions to political leaders and law enforcement representatives regarding police reform, civilian oversight, and racial profiling

News

'Real Conversations to Build Bridges'

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
|
Community members discuss police brutality and reform with Cenla leaders.

News

Jackson Street, Horseshoe Drive roundabout in Alexandria opens to traffic

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
The Jackson Street/Horseshoe Drive roundabout in Alexandria is now fully open to traffic.

News

Down Home LA: You need to drive the sunflower trail

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
|
By Mark Klein
For a limited time each year, the most beautiful drive in Louisiana is The Sunflower Trail, a twenty mile stretch from Shreveport to Gilliam along Highway 3049.

News

WATCH: Community meeting to address police brutality, reform

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
|
By Javonti Thomas
Community members plan to discuss police brutality and reform with Cenla leaders on Thursday, July 2.