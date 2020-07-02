APD captures man wanted for attempted second degree murder

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria has announced that Kente Guidry has been apprehended as of Thursday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: Alexandria police are asking residents to be on the lookout for Kente Guidry, 20, who is wanted for attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and domestic abuse battery.

Guidry should be considered armed and dangerous. Police are currently searching for him in the vicinity of Horseshoe Drive and Culpepper Road.

If you believe you see Guidry, do not approach. Please call 911 immediately. Anyone with information regarding his location should contact Detective Branton with APD at 318-441-6545.

