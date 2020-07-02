Deep South News Digest

Good evening! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

The Atlanta AP Bureau at 404-522-8971 or apatlanta@ap.org

The Columbia AP Bureau at 803-799-5510 or apcolumbia@ap.org

The Montgomery AP Bureau at 334-262-5947 or apalabama@ap.org

The New Orleans AP Bureau at 504-523-3931 or nrle@ap.org

The Jackson AP Bureau at 601-948-5897 or jkme@ap.org

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Deep South Editor Jim Van Anglen can be reached at 1-800-821-3737 or jvananglen@ap.org. Administrative Correspondent Rebecca Santana can be reached at 504-523-3931 or rsantana@ap.org. A reminder: this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — Georgia added close to 3,500 confirmed coronavirus cases to its total count on Thursday, the largest single-day increase the state has experienced, as infection rates rise across the country. The state has seen a sharp increase in confirmed cases as well as people hospitalized in recent weeks, after a short period of decline that followed a since-lifted stay-at-home order from Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. By Ben Nadler. SENT: 492 words.

AP Photos transref:GAAUG302, transref:GAAUG303, transref:GAAUG300, transref:GAAUG302, transref:GAATJ200, transref:GAAUG304, transref:GAAUG305.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JAIL LAWSUIT

ATLANTA — Overcrowded cells, a lack of personal protective equipment and limited access to cleaning and sanitation supplies are putting people in a Georgia jail at risk of exposure to the coronavirus outbreak, a federal lawsuit says. Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill and several of his high-ranking subordinates are ignoring the known risks of the virus, exposing people in their custody to a highly infectious disease that can be fatal, the lawsuit says. Lawyers with the Southern Center for Human Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia say they filed the lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of four people held in the Clayton County jail. By Kate Brumback. SENT: 540 words.

POLICE SHOOTING-ATLANTA

ATLANTA — Authorities on Thursday arrested two more people on suspicion of arson in the burning of an Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant where a police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks. The arrests of John Wade, 33, and Chisom Kingston, 23, were confirmed by Atlanta fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said. SENT: 268 words.

AP Photos transref:GAATJ113, transref:GAATJ340, transref:GAATJ823, transref:MHX101.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHICAGO

CHICAGO — People traveling to Chicago from 15 states with increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines, city officials announced Thursday. To comply with the order that takes effect Monday, travelers must stay at a single home or other dwelling for 14 days except to seek medical care or be tested for COVID-19. SENT: 234 words.

AP Photos transref:ILCHS110.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CAIN

WASHINGTON — 2012 GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain is being treated for the coronavirus at an Atlanta-area hospital, according to a statement posted on his Twitter account Thursday. It’s not clear when or where Cain was infected, but he was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He did not meet with Trump there, according to the campaign. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 529 words.

AP Photos transref:WX122, transref:OKTUL701

ELECTION 2020-REPUBLICANS

DENVER — When Lauren Boebert was asked in May about QAnon, she didn’t shy away from the far-right conspiracy theory, which advances unproven allegations about a so-called deep state plot against President Donald Trump that involves satanism and child sex trafficking. “Everything that I’ve heard of Q, I hope that this is real because it only means that America is getting stronger and better, and people are returning to conservative values,” she said. By Jim anderson, Nicholas Riccardi and Alan Fram. SENT: 1,029 words.

AP Photos transref:COGRA301, transref:COGRA322.

IN SPORTS:

CAR—RACIAL INJUSTICE-NASCAR

UNDATED — As the Rev. Greg Drumwright watched members of his ministry crowd the fence at Talladega Superspeedway to cheer for Black driver Bubba Wallace, he realized his first NASCAR race was the start of his immersion into stock car racing. Less than three weeks later, Drumwright has a seat at NASCAR’s leadership table and he said he is ready to disrupt the industry’s social hierarchy and get more Blacks involved, from the board room to the grandstands to the track. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 1,049 words.

AP Photos transref:NYMV205, transref:PAKS134, transref:NY176M, transref:NYNR403.

BKW—FORMER HUSKIES-SOCIAL JUSTICE

NEW YORK — Renee Montgomery and Tiffany Hayes appreciated what former UConn teammate Maya Moore was doing when the All-Star forward stepped away from basketball two years ago to focus on criminal justice reform. The Atlanta Dream guards admit they weren’t sure why she couldn’t continue playing at the same time. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 787 words.

AP Photos transref:NYDB602, transref:NYDB601.

GLF—PGA AWARD-NAME CHANGE

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The PGA of America is renaming its Horton Smith Award after a review of history revealed Smith defended the Caucasian-only membership clause when he served as PGA president in the early 1950s. The PGA of America board voted to rename it the PGA Professional Development Award. It honors a PGA member for outstanding contributions to professional education. SENT: 228 words.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As COVID-19 cases show no sign of slowing and more people are ending up in the hospital with the virus, South Carolina officials said the recovery of jobs they hoped for has not materialized. Nearly 17,000 people filed unemployment claims for the week ending June 27 in South Carolina, basically unchanged from the week before and higher than any other week before the pandemic in the past decade, the state Department of Employment and Workforce reported Thursday. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 470 words.

AP Photos transref:RPJC103.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BUTTIGIEG

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has teamed up with the mayor of South Carolina’s capital city to help municipalities stem the spread of the coronavirus. Columbia, South Carolina, Mayor Steve Benjamin said Thursday that he and Buttigieg have been co-chairing the Pandemic Resilience Working Group for America’s Mayors. The group is organized by the COVID-19 Study Group at the Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard University. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 602 words.

AP Photos transref:WX104, transref:NYDK503.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHICAGO

CHICAGO — People traveling to Chicago from 15 states with increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines, city officials announced Thursday. To comply with the order that takes effect Monday, travelers must stay at a single home or other dwelling for 14 days except to seek medical care or be tested for COVID-19. SENT: 309 words.

AP Photos transref:ILCHS110.

NUCLEAR WEAPONS-PUBLIC MEETINGS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several groups are asking state and federal officials to hold semi-annual public meetings as Los Alamos National Laboratory prepares to resume and ramp up production of key components for the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile. The groups outlined their request in a recent letter sent to the U.S. Energy Department and the New Mexico Environment Department. By Susan Montoya Bryan. SENT: 572 words.

AP Photos transref:NMALJ401.

IN BRIEF:

— FATAL PLANE CRASH-MILITARY — Officials have identified a military pilot killed when his fighter jet crashed during a training routine at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina

ALABAMA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The number of COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals climbed to more than 800 Thursday, the highest number since the pandemic began, as the number of reported infections continued to rise. Alabama on Thursday reported an additional 1,200 cases, making it the third consecutive day of adding about 1,000 cases each day. There were 840 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals Thursday, the highest number since the outbreak began, said Dr. Don Williamson, the former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association. By Kim Chandler. SENT: 512 words.

AP Photos transref:ALMON103.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COVID PARTIES-ALABAMA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Several college students in an Alabama city organized “COVID-19” parties as a contest to see who would get the virus first, officials said. Tuscaloosa City Councilor Sonya McKinstry said students hosted the parties to intentionally infect each other with the new coronavirus, news outlets reported. SENT: 253 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHICAGO

CHICAGO — People traveling to Chicago from 15 states with increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines, city officials announced Thursday. To comply with the order that takes effect Monday, travelers must stay at a single home or other dwelling for 14 days except to seek medical care or be tested for COVID-19. SENT: 309 words.

AP Photos transref:ILCHS110.

TRUMP-COMMERCE INSPECTOR GENERAL

WASHINGTON — A government watchdog says the Commerce Department is trying to block the findings of an investigation into the agency’s role in rebuking forecasters who contradicted President Donald Trump’s inaccurate claims about the path of Hurricane Dorian last year. The accusation comes from Peggy Gustafson, the inspector general for the Commerce Department, who wrote a memo expressing “deep concern” that release of the report was being blocked. By Aamer Madhani. SENT: 574 words.

AP Photos transref:WX121.

IN SPORTS:

CAR—RACIAL INJUSTICE-NASCAR

UNDATED — As the Rev. Greg Drumwright watched members of his ministry crowd the fence at Talladega Superspeedway to cheer for Black driver Bubba Wallace, he realized his first NASCAR race was the start of his immersion into stock car racing. Less than three weeks later, Drumwright has a seat at NASCAR’s leadership table and he said he is ready to disrupt the industry’s social hierarchy and get more Blacks involved, from the board room to the grandstands to the track. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 1,049 words.

AP Photos transref:NYMV205, transref:PAKS134, transref:NY176M, transref:NYNR403.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

NEW ORLEANS — A staffer in Gov. John Bel Edwards’ press office has tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-quarantined, the governor’s office said Thursday. A dozen other staffers were self-quarantined as a precaution. The Democratic governor was not isolating because epidemiologists determined he wasn’t at risk of having caught the disease caused by the new coronavirus. He had not been within 6 feet of the person who tested positive for at least 15 minutes recently, Edwards’ office said. By Kevin Mcgill and Melinda Deslatte. SENT: 448 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHICAGO

CHICAGO — People traveling to Chicago from 15 states with increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines, city officials announced Thursday. To comply with the order that takes effect Monday, travelers must stay at a single home or other dwelling for 14 days except to seek medical care or be tested for COVID-19. SENT: 309 words.

AP Photos transref:ILCHS110.

OBIT-TANNER

BUSH, La. — A southeast Louisiana councilman in his third term representing parts of St. Tammany Parish died Thursday at his home after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements for Parish Councilman Richard Tanner, who was 78, are pending, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. SENT: 296 words.

IN BRIEF:

— FIRES-BLACK CHURCHES — Sentencing has been pushed back for the man who pleaded guilty to setting fires in 2019 at three historic Black churches in south Louisiana.

IN SPORTS:

BKN—PELICANS-ZION’S CLIMB

NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson credits his mother’s wisdom with helping him manage life’s unanticipated twists and inevitable assortment of successes and setbacks. It has served the NBA’s top overall draft choice well during a highly unusual debut season that has gone nothing like he imagined, yet still holds plenty of promise. By Brett Martel. SENT: 906 words.

AP Photos transref:NY906, transref:NYDB344.

LOUISIANA COLLEGE-NAIA

PINEVILLE, La. — A private Baptist college in Louisiana has applied to rejoin the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, with league play starting in the 2021-22 school year. Louisiana College is currently a member of the American Southwest Conference, which it joined in 2000. SENT: 403 words.

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

PROHIBITION-ENDS-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — The state of Mississippi is officially ending Prohibition, almost 90 years after alcohol was legalized in the United States. A new law allowing the possession of alcohol in every county in Mississippi was signed into law by Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday. It will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021. By Leah Willingham. SENT: 802 words.

XGR-MISSISSIPPI BUDGET

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi government is on track to spend less during the new budget year than it did during the one that just ended, as questions remain about the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Cuts to most state agencies will be about 3% to 5%. By Emily Wagster Pettus. SENT: 430 words.

AP Photos transref:NYPS201.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is seeing a steady increase of patients hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of the new coronavirus. “Please be safe this July 4 weekend,” the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said Thursday on Twitter. “Recommend celebrating with household members ONLY! Please avoid parties, gatherings. Things are getting worse very quickly.” SENT: 264 words.

AP Photos transref:MSTUP301.

MISSISSIPPI LAWMAKER-ACLU

JACKSON, Miss. — A Democratic member of the Mississippi House has stepped down and will become the new state director of the American Civil Liberties Union. Jarvis Dortch of Raymond has served since January 2016 in House District 66, which is in Hinds County. He submitted a resignation letter Thursday, saying that Wednesday was his last day in office. By Emily Wagster Pettus. SENT: 400 words.

HIGHWAY PATROL-NEW LEADER

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol has a new leader. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell announced Wednesday Lt. Col. Randy Ginn is taking over the state’s primary law enforcement agency’s role of colonel. Ginn replaces Col. Chris Gillard, who retired last month after a 26-year career with the Department of Public Safety. SENT: 242 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHICAGO

CHICAGO — People traveling to Chicago from 15 states with increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines, city officials announced Thursday. To comply with the order that takes effect Monday, travelers must stay at a single home or other dwelling for 14 days except to seek medical care or be tested for COVID-19. SENT: 309 words.

AP Photos transref:ILCHS110.

IN BRIEF:

— INMATE DEATH-MISSISSIPPI — An autopsy will be done on an inmate who died Wednesday at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, the state Department of Corrections said.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them them to:

The Atlanta AP Bureau: apatlanta@ap.org

The Columbia AP Bureau: apcolumbia@ap.org

The Montgomery AP Bureau: apalabama@ap.org

The New Orleans AP Bureau: nrle@ap.org

The Jackson AP Bureau: jkme@ap.org