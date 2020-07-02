NSU hosts successful virtual STEM Camp

The following was provided to us by Northwestern State University:

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s virtual STEM camp was a success, according to Dr. Jafar Al-Sharab, head of the Department of Engineering Technology. It was the first virtual camp of its kind hosted at NSU, Al-Sharab said. The annual event is designed to interest youngsters in science, technology, engineering and mathematics using teamwork, problem-solving and critical thinking in a fun and engaging format.

“Regardless of the pandemic, we tried to continue offering our annual robotics camp to our community. Both parents and students enjoyed our camp and loved the different provided activities,” he said.

Dr. Jafar Al-Sharab gave a virtual tour to ET STEM campers showing a Fanuc robot arm within the ET department. (Northwestern State University)

The camp was comprehensive with various STEM activities and a virtual tour of the Department of Engineering Technology showcasing labs, technology and equipment.

“Every year we try to add different activities, and this year we introduced presentation skills. Parents loved this component as it was evident from their comments and feedback. In addition, this year students’ projects were evaluated for prizes,” Al-Sharab said.

Projects are still being evaluated and winning posters will be displayed in the hallway of Williamson Hall, where ET is housed. First, second and third place winners will receive $100, $50 and $25 gift cards respectively and certificates.

NSU STEM Camp participant Rayleigh Bertrand demonstrated her spider robot on an inclined surface on the last day of camp. (Northwestern State University)

Camp evaluation surveys indicated high satisfaction levels from parents, and that students would like future camps to be longer.

This program is sponsored by the Department of Engineering Technology at NSU and Natchitoches Chamber of Commerce Education Fund.

Information on NSU’s Department of Engineering Technology is available at https://engrtech.nsula.edu/.

