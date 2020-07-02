Advertisement

NSU hosts successful virtual STEM Camp

(NSU)
By Leah Jackson
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was provided to us by Northwestern State University:

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s virtual STEM camp was a success, according to Dr. Jafar Al-Sharab, head of the Department of Engineering Technology. It was the first virtual camp of its kind hosted at NSU, Al-Sharab said. The annual event is designed to interest youngsters in science, technology, engineering and mathematics using teamwork, problem-solving and critical thinking in a fun and engaging format.

“Regardless of the pandemic, we tried to continue offering our annual robotics camp to our community. Both parents and students enjoyed our camp and loved the different provided activities,” he said.

Dr. Jafar Al-Sharab gave a virtual tour to ET STEM campers showing a Fanuc robot arm within the ET department.
Dr. Jafar Al-Sharab gave a virtual tour to ET STEM campers showing a Fanuc robot arm within the ET department.(Northwestern State University)

The camp was comprehensive with various STEM activities and a virtual tour of the Department of Engineering Technology showcasing labs, technology and equipment.

“Every year we try to add different activities, and this year we introduced presentation skills. Parents loved this component as it was evident from their comments and feedback. In addition, this year students’ projects were evaluated for prizes,” Al-Sharab said.

Projects are still being evaluated and winning posters will be displayed in the hallway of Williamson Hall, where ET is housed. First, second and third place winners will receive $100, $50 and $25 gift cards respectively and certificates.

NSU STEM Camp participant Rayleigh Bertrand demonstrated her spider robot on an inclined surface on the last day of camp.
NSU STEM Camp participant Rayleigh Bertrand demonstrated her spider robot on an inclined surface on the last day of camp.(Northwestern State University)

Camp evaluation surveys indicated high satisfaction levels from parents, and that students would like future camps to be longer.

This program is sponsored by the Department of Engineering Technology at NSU and Natchitoches Chamber of Commerce Education Fund.

Information on NSU’s Department of Engineering Technology is available at https://engrtech.nsula.edu/.

Copyright 2020 NSU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community policing- real conversations to build bridges

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
The Men of the Epsilon Psi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity hosted a discussion with local political leaders and law enforcement representatives,

News

Community Policing: Real Conversations to Build Bridges

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
The Men of The Epsilon Psi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity help a conversation with local politicians and law enforcement on community policing.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:07 AM CDT
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT
Rain chances are increasing once again and will be very possible through early next week. Stay dry!

Latest News

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity holds discussion with local political leaders and law enforcement

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Dylan Domangue
Members of the Epsilon Psi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity ask questions to political leaders and law enforcement representatives regarding police reform, civilian oversight, and racial profiling

News

'Real Conversations to Build Bridges'

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
|
Community members discuss police brutality and reform with Cenla leaders.

News

Jackson Street, Horseshoe Drive roundabout in Alexandria opens to traffic

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
The Jackson Street/Horseshoe Drive roundabout in Alexandria is now fully open to traffic.

News

Down Home LA: You need to drive the sunflower trail

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
|
By Mark Klein
For a limited time each year, the most beautiful drive in Louisiana is The Sunflower Trail, a twenty mile stretch from Shreveport to Gilliam along Highway 3049.

News

WATCH: Community meeting to address police brutality, reform

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
|
By Javonti Thomas
Community members plan to discuss police brutality and reform with Cenla leaders on Thursday, July 2.