Sentencing moved back for Louisiana church arsonist

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Sentencing is being delayed for the man who pleaded guilty to setting fires last year at three historic Black churches in south Louisiana.

Holden Matthews had been set for sentencing in federal court in Lafayette later this month. But court records show the sentencing has been rescheduled for Oct. 16 - after courthouse restrictions related to the new coronavirus expire.

Matthews pleaded guilty in February to state and federal charges. The charges against Matthews said the churches were burned because of their “religious character.”

