Advertisement

Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity holds discussion with local political leaders and law enforcement

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - True Vines Missionary Baptist Church hosted an event tonight called “Community Policing-Real Conversations to Build Bridges.” It was sponsored by the local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

They invited several political leaders like Alexandria mayor Jeff Hall, District Attorney Phillip Terrell, and law enforcement representatives like APD Chief Jarred King, and Public Safety Commissioner Daryl Terry.

The theme of the night focused on what law enforcement officers can do to better connect with the community.

Ron Smith, the area director for the Epsilon Psi Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, said, “The existence of a bridge for African Americans is non existent and so we were trying to reach out and say look, this is what we need in our community. We need to know who the police officers are. You need to know who we are. Our young men don’t need to be afraid. That’s where we need to start.”

KALB’s Dylan Domangue was at the event tonight. He’ll have more on the discussion in tomorrow’s newscasts.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community policing- real conversations to build bridges

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
The Men of the Epsilon Psi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity hosted a discussion with local political leaders and law enforcement representatives,

News

Community Policing: Real Conversations to Build Bridges

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
The Men of The Epsilon Psi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity help a conversation with local politicians and law enforcement on community policing.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:07 AM CDT
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT
Rain chances are increasing once again and will be very possible through early next week. Stay dry!

Latest News

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

'Real Conversations to Build Bridges'

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
|
Community members discuss police brutality and reform with Cenla leaders.

News

Jackson Street, Horseshoe Drive roundabout in Alexandria opens to traffic

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
The Jackson Street/Horseshoe Drive roundabout in Alexandria is now fully open to traffic.

News

Down Home LA: You need to drive the sunflower trail

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT
|
By Mark Klein
For a limited time each year, the most beautiful drive in Louisiana is The Sunflower Trail, a twenty mile stretch from Shreveport to Gilliam along Highway 3049.

News

WATCH: Community meeting to address police brutality, reform

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
|
By Javonti Thomas
Community members plan to discuss police brutality and reform with Cenla leaders on Thursday, July 2.