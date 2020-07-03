Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity holds discussion with local political leaders and law enforcement

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - True Vines Missionary Baptist Church hosted an event tonight called “Community Policing-Real Conversations to Build Bridges.” It was sponsored by the local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

They invited several political leaders like Alexandria mayor Jeff Hall, District Attorney Phillip Terrell, and law enforcement representatives like APD Chief Jarred King, and Public Safety Commissioner Daryl Terry.

The theme of the night focused on what law enforcement officers can do to better connect with the community.

Ron Smith, the area director for the Epsilon Psi Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, said, “The existence of a bridge for African Americans is non existent and so we were trying to reach out and say look, this is what we need in our community. We need to know who the police officers are. You need to know who we are. Our young men don’t need to be afraid. That’s where we need to start.”

