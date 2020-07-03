Deep South News Digest

Good evening! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA

ATLANTA — Georgia experienced another steep jump in coronavirus cases Friday, adding nearly 2,800 confirmed cases to its total count ahead of the July 4 holiday. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported just under 90,500 cases. At least 2,856 people have died in the state. SENT: 198 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SELMA BRIDGE

SELMA, Ala. — Thousands gathered in this river city in 1940 to dedicate a new bridge in honor of white supremacist Edmund Pettus, a Confederate general and reputed Ku Klux Klan leader. Just 25 years later, the bridge became a global landmark when civil rights marchers were beaten at its base. Today, with thousands protesting nationwide against racial injustice, a years-old push is gaining steam to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge in honor of Rep. John Lewis, who led the 1965 marchers on “Bloody Sunday.” But the idea is drawing opposition in Selma, including from some who marched with Lewis that day. By Jay Reeves. SENT: 1,042 words.

AP Photos transref:AX303, transref:AX301, transref:AX302, transref:GAATJ501.

ELECTION 2020-ABSENTEE GOP

DES MOINES, Iowa — President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies have blocked efforts to expand mail-in voting, forcing an awkward confrontation with top GOP election officials who are promoting the opposite in their states. The rare dissonance between Trump and other Republican elected officials also reflects another reality the president will not concede: Many in his party believe expanding mail-in voting could ultimately help him. By Thomas Beaumont. SENT: 1,041 words.

AP Photos transref:WX101, transref:DCEV117, transref:DCEV134, transref:DCEV212.

IN BRIEF:

— NEWBORN’S BODY — The body of a newborn was discovered Friday in the woods of Georgia’s Dawson County, authorities said.

IN SPORTS:

BBN—BRAVES-HAMELS

ATLANTA — For baseball’s short season, Cole Hamels says short starts will work just fine. The Atlanta Braves’ new veteran left-hander just wants to make sure he posts quality innings, no matter how few they may be. By Charles Odum. SENT: 730 words.

AP Photos transref:GABA101, transref:GABA103, transref:GABA106, transref:GABA104, transref:GABA102, transref:GABA126.

BBO—ALL-STAR GAME CANCELED

LOS ANGELES — Dodger Stadium’s 40-year wait to host the All-Star Game is going to last even longer. The game scheduled for July 14 was canceled Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Dodger Stadium was awarded the 2022 Midsummer Classic. The 2021 game is set for Atlanta’s Truist Park, home to the Braves since 2017. By Beth Harris. SENT: 810 words.

AP Photos transref:NY155, transref:NY154.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FIREWORKS

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mostly-masked shoppers were selecting their own explosives Friday for stay-at-home fireworks shows this holiday weekend. “This whole COVID thing has been really bad all around,” said Forest Casey, a fourth-generation fireworks salesman at his family-owned shop in Columbia. “For whatever reason it makes people really want to buy fireworks.” By Michelle Liu. SENT: 683 words.

AP Photos transref:RPJC102, transref:SCGH101.

IN BRIEF:

— WRECK-FIVE KILLED — Five of the seven people inside a SUV were killed Thursday after their vehicle crossed an interstate median in South Carolina and hit two tractor trailers, state troopers said.

— LOTTERY WINNER — A South Carolina woman stopped at a convenience store to pick up her favorite lottery ticket but the store didn’t have it. But she didn’t go away empty handed. She picked another ticket, scratched it and was surprised to find out that she was holding a $250,000 winner, The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama reported more than 1,700 new confirmed coronavirus cases— the highest number yet for a single day— as doctors and state officials expressed concern about further spread during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The state on Thursday surpassed the previous high-water mark for the most infections reported in a 24-hour period while the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 also reached a new high of 843. The state this week also so the lowest availability in ICU beds since the pandemic began. By Kim Chandler. SENT: 497 words.

SHOPPING MALL-SHOOTING-ALABAMA

HOOVER, Ala. — A shooting at an Alabama shopping mall left at least four people hospitalized Friday afternoon, police said. Multiple shots were reported near the food court inside the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Police Capt. Gregg Rector said in a news release. He said the victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. “Their conditions are unknown at this time,” authorities said. SENT: 291 words.

IN BRIEF:

— INMATE ESCAPE — A search is underway Friday for an inmate who escaped from an Alabama prison.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-COVID PARTIES-ALABAMA — The Alabama Department of Public Health said it could not verify reports of so-called COVID-19 parties where students deliberately tried to become infected, but also warned people not to try it.

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISONER FURLOUGHS

BATON ROUGE, La. — Few Louisiana prisoners have been released through the furlough program that state officials developed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Louisiana Department of Corrections created a review panel in April tasked with considering up to 1,100 state prison inmates for temporary release. The program was meant to reduce the prison population, which would increase opportunities for social distancing and mitigate the spread of coronavirus behind bars. SENT: 321 words.

PLANE LANDS ON HIGHWAY

LAROSE, La. — A Louisiana pilot experiencing engine trouble made a safe emergency landing on a highway. WWL-TV reported that longtime pilot Howie Guidry was about an hour into his flight and 2,000 feet in the air when his plane experienced engine trouble on a Thursday morning flight. SENT: 202 words.

IN BRIEF:

— LOUISIANA SHRIMP SEASON — Louisiana will close its spring inshore shrimping season Monday evening because biologists are finding more juvenile white shrimp in inshore waters.

— NEIGHBORHOOD ALLIGATOR — A large alligator was euthanized after being spotted in a New Orleans residential area.

— JUDGE INVESTIGATED-RETIREMENT — A Louisiana judge’s retirement brings an end to a state judiciary commission investigation of his conduct.

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi’s coronavirus rules allow for crowded kitchens and family rooms this holiday weekend: The executive orders of Gov. Tate Reeves say up to 20 people can attend an indoor gathering without social distancing. Reeves’ rules say up to 50 people can be indoors together if they can somehow remain 6 feet (2 meters) apart. Outdoor events, meanwhile, are limited to 50 people without social distancing, or 100 with it. And thousands can attend events at stadiums, as long as they stay below 25% capacity. By Leah Willingham. SENT: 566 words.

AP Photos transref:MSRS115, transref:MSRS102, transref:MSRS101.

LAWMAKER-COVID-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Clarion Ledger reported Friday. Democratic Rep. Bo Brown of Jackson told the Ledger on Thursday that he had received a positive test result for COVID-19, a day after legislators left the Mississippi Capitol. SENT: 191 words.

OBIT-CHRISTIAN GARRISON

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Christian Garrison, an author and filmmaker who displayed an unfiltered slice of 1960s Mississippi hill country life in a short film about influential blues guitarist Fred McDowell, has died. He was 78. Garrison’s sister, Gail McNeill, said her brother died Thursday at his home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Garrison had been fighting cancer for several months. SENT: 219 words.

AP Photos transref:NY807.

