Advertisement

Fobbs anticipates Bayou Classic matchup with Southern

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As fans remain hopeful for football season, rivalries like the Bayou Classic will continue to be talked about.

The Bayou Classic has been played 46 consecutive years. The series is tied at 23 between Grambling and Southern, which means this year’s contest would break the tie.

“It’s one of those games where it’s so much bragging rights involved for this particular year and for what happens in that contest,” Grambling Head Coach Broderick Fobbs said.

The game has been played in the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans since 1974. It’s also the final regular season game of the season for both schools.

“It’s always a competitive atmosphere,” Fobbs said. “It’s something I looked forward to. Our players and coaches look forward to it as well. That’s a game that brings the most out of you. We wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The two schools are more than 200 miles apart, but often cross paths on the recruiting trail. The familiarity of the players in the game heightens because of it being held in Louisiana.

“It’s a sibling rivalry so to speak,” Fobbs said. “Most of the players in that game are from the state of Louisiana. A lot of them played against each other in high school and now, they get to face each other in college.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rich Body Fitness is back in business

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Richard Jefferson, owner of Rich Body Fitness, made a promise to his clients that he would be back after his gym closure, and he delivered on that promise.

Sports

Former Ole Miss linebacker Josh Clarke commits to NSU

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Former three-star linebacker Josh Clarke committed to the NSU Demons on Monday.

Sports

Josh Clarke transfers to NSU

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
|
Josh Clarke transfers to NSU

Sports

Fobbs anticipates Bayou Classic matchup with Southern

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
|
Fobbs anticipates Bayou Classic matchup with Southern

Latest News

Sports

Wildcats add Ross Rix to men’s basketball staff

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT
|
By Richard Thiberville, Jr.
The Louisiana College men’s basketball program announced the hiring of NCAA Division I coaching veteran Ross Rix to the coaching staff on Thursday.

Sports

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson named Next Gen NBA 2K21 cover athlete

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT
|
By Josh Auzenne
New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson will grace the cover of the NBA 2K21 video game for next-generation consoles.

Sports

Former Kinder shortstop Blake Trahan retires from MLB

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
After two years as a Cincinnati Red, former Kinder High shortstop, Blake Trahan, is retiring from Major League Baseball.

Sports

LSUA’s Ellis and Adebutu lead player only workouts

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
No one plans to train for the season during a pandemic, LSUA seniors Brandon Ellis and Jordan Adebutu are doing that.

Pro Sports

Report: NFL to scrap two preseason games

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT
|
By Chris Finch
The NFL is reportedly canceling two preseason games due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Pro Football Talk.

Sports

Louisiana College formally files for NAIA admission

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT
The Louisiana College athletic department announced on Wednesday that it has formally applied for admission to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA)