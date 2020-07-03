Fobbs anticipates Bayou Classic matchup with Southern

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As fans remain hopeful for football season, rivalries like the Bayou Classic will continue to be talked about.

The Bayou Classic has been played 46 consecutive years. The series is tied at 23 between Grambling and Southern, which means this year’s contest would break the tie.

“It’s one of those games where it’s so much bragging rights involved for this particular year and for what happens in that contest,” Grambling Head Coach Broderick Fobbs said.

The game has been played in the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans since 1974. It’s also the final regular season game of the season for both schools.

“It’s always a competitive atmosphere,” Fobbs said. “It’s something I looked forward to. Our players and coaches look forward to it as well. That’s a game that brings the most out of you. We wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The two schools are more than 200 miles apart, but often cross paths on the recruiting trail. The familiarity of the players in the game heightens because of it being held in Louisiana.

“It’s a sibling rivalry so to speak,” Fobbs said. “Most of the players in that game are from the state of Louisiana. A lot of them played against each other in high school and now, they get to face each other in college.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.