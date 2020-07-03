Former Ole Miss linebacker Josh Clarke commits to NSU

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former three-star linebacker Josh Clarke committed to the NSU Demons on Monday.

Clarke is transferring to NSU after leaving Ole Miss. He says he’s excited to get to work.

“Being out there is going to be a great blessing,” Clarke said. “I’ll have the chance to show what I can do because I haven’t really had the chance to show that. Being able to have the chance to do that is a true blessing.”

He started in only played in one game as a Rebel. Here suffered a knee injury that he has since recovered from. Clarke had also previously played at Hinds Community College.

“Going throughout the process, I got in touch with their defensive coordinator, Coach (Mike) Lucas,” Clarke said. “He’s helped me do everything I need to get accepted into the school. I’m accepted and ready to go.”

