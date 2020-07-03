Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson says he feels like he's in good shape as he prepares to help lead New Orleans' eight-game push to make the NBA playoffs. Williamson says his top priorities include bonding with teammates after the NBA this week allowed team facilities to reopen for mandatory workouts following a months-long suspension of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Williamson says the Pelicans can be “really special” if they are healthy and in sync when the season resumes July 30 in Orlando. Williamson has averaged 23.6 points in 19 games since coming back from a preseason knee injury.

UNDATED (AP) — Greg Drumwright is a minister at the Citadel Church & Campus Ministries in Greensboro, North Carolina. He helped organize a group of Black fans to attend the NASCAR race at Talladega and support driver Bubba Wallace. Drumwright now hopes he can become an advocate of change for NASCAR. He has met with NASCAR President Steve Phelps. Drumwright wants NASCAR's push for diversification and true equity in the sport to extend beyond the banning of the Confederate flag.