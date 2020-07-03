Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A large alligator was euthanized after being spotted in a New Orleans residential area. News outlets reported that area residents noticed the 'gator near New Orleans City Park on Friday morning. It was described as roughly 11 feet (3.35 meters) long and weighing about 300 pounds (136.08 kilograms). A licensed nuisance alligator hunter was summoned. Louisiana wildlife officials said the animal was killed because it was too large to transport. One official told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate that the state wildlife agency “does not condone” relocating such a large alligator, especially if it’s found in an urban area and might have become habituated to humans.

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge's retirement brings an end to a state judiciary commission investigation of his conduct. KTBS-TV reports that Shreveport City Judge Lee Irvin retired Thursday. Irvin had been suspended without pay since January. He was being investigated regarding a romantic relationship with a woman who had cases before him. Irvin’s attorney told KTBS he had nothing to add regarding his client’s retirement. The attorney said Irvin had planned to retire at the end of 2020 prior to the investigation and decided to move his retirement date up, effectively ending the investigation. KTBS reports that Irvin will receive his full pension.

LAROSE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana pilot experiencing engine trouble made a safe emergency landing on a state highway. WWL-TV reported that longtime pilot Howie Guidry was about an hour into his Thursday morning flight — and 2,000 feet in the air — when his plane experienced engine trouble. He couldn’t make it back to an airport. So he relied on the advice of his training instructor to land on the biggest highway he could find. Guidry said that when he was learning to fly his instructor told him to fly the plane until he reached the ground and never give up.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Few Louisiana prisoners have been released through the furlough program that state officials developed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Louisiana Department of Corrections created a review panel in April tasked with considering up to 1,100 state prison inmates for temporary release. The program was meant to reduce the prison population as a way to mitigate the spread of coronavirus behind bars. But The Advocate reports that the panel reviewed fewer than 600 cases before being suspended earlier this month, and corrections officials say just 100 people were approved. Only 63 of those will be released.