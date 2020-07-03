Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Sentencing is being delayed for the man who pleaded guilty to setting fires last year at three historic Black churches in south Louisiana. Holden Matthews had been set for sentencing in federal court in Lafayette later this month. But court records show the sentencing has been rescheduled for Oct. 16 — after courthouse restrictions related to the new coronavirus expire. Matthews pleaded guilty in February to state and federal charges. Matthews is white and the destruction of the Black churches evoked memories of civil rights-era terrorism. But the charges against Matthews said the churches were burned because of their “religious character.”

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A staffer in the press office of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19. Edwards' office said Thursday that about a dozen staffers are now in self-quarantine. Edwards himself is not in isolation. Epidemiologists determined he wasn’t at risk because he had not been in close contact with the staffer. Louisiana continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases. The state health department’s daily report showed nearly 1,400 newly reported cases. And the number of people hospitalized with the disease rose to 840. That's the highest it’s been since late March, when the state was a national hot spot for the virus.

PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — A private Baptist college in Louisiana has applied to rejoin the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, with league play starting in the 2021-22 school year. Louisiana College is currently a member of the American Southwest Conference, which it joined in 2000. The school's athletic department announced the NAIA application Wednesday. Officials say the football team hopes to join the Sooner Athletic Conference, with all other sports eyeing the Southern States Athletic Conference.

BUSH, La. (AP) — A southeast Louisiana councilman in his third term representing parts of St. Tammany Parish died Thursday at his home after a brief illness. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports funeral arrangements for Parish Councilman Richard Tanner, who was 78, are pending. Tanner worked for 37 years in the St. Tammany Parish school system before retiring in 2002. He was elected last fall to serve a third term for the parish’s 6th District. Parish President Mike Cooper described Tanner as a tireless advocate for citizens who will be sorely missed.