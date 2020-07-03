La. Guard Engineers to hold ceremony before deployment

This information was provided to News Channel 5 courtesy of the Louisiana National Guard:

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard’s 1023rd Engineer Vertical Construction Company is set to hold a deployment ceremony at Neville High School Auditorium in Monroe at 9 a.m., July 5. Following the ceremony, the soldiers will depart Louisiana.

With units located in Bastrop, Oak Grove and Winnsboro, more than 150 Guardsmen are scheduled to deploy to Kuwait to perform engineer construction operations. Including premobilization training at Fort Bliss in Texas, the soldiers will be away from home for nearly one year.

Due to the current global pandemic, this ceremony will be “soldiers only”, while family and friends will be able to live-stream via the LANG Facebook page, www.facebook.com/geauxguard

This will be the 1023rd’s second overseas deployment since 9/11. This engineer unit is also a key part of state emergency operations and has provided support for many state emergencies, including: Hurricanes Gustav and Ike, the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, Operation River Guardian flooding in 2011, Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Maria, Hurricane Irma, and Hurricane Barry.

