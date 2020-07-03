Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

NEIGHBORHOOD ALLIGATOR

11-foot alligator caught, killed in New Orleans neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A large alligator was euthanized after being spotted in a New Orleans residential area. News outlets reported that area residents noticed the 'gator near New Orleans City Park on Friday morning. It was described as roughly 11 feet (3.35 meters) long and weighing about 300 pounds (136.08 kilograms). A licensed nuisance alligator hunter was summoned. Louisiana wildlife officials said the animal was killed because it was too large to transport. One official told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate that the state wildlife agency “does not condone” relocating such a large alligator, especially if it’s found in an urban area and might have become habituated to humans.

JUDGE INVESTIGATED-RETIREMENT

Judge retires, ending investigation by judiciary commission

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge's retirement brings an end to a state judiciary commission investigation of his conduct. KTBS-TV reports that Shreveport City Judge Lee Irvin retired Thursday. Irvin had been suspended without pay since January. He was being investigated regarding a romantic relationship with a woman who had cases before him. Irvin’s attorney told KTBS he had nothing to add regarding his client’s retirement. The attorney said Irvin had planned to retire at the end of 2020 prior to the investigation and decided to move his retirement date up, effectively ending the investigation. KTBS reports that Irvin will receive his full pension.

PLANE LANDS ON HIGHWAY

Truck driver's camera captures pilot's safe landing on road

LAROSE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana pilot experiencing engine trouble made a safe emergency landing on a state highway. WWL-TV reported that longtime pilot Howie Guidry was about an hour into his Thursday morning flight — and 2,000 feet in the air — when his plane experienced engine trouble. He couldn’t make it back to an airport. So he relied on the advice of his training instructor to land on the biggest highway he could find. Guidry said that when he was learning to fly his instructor told him to fly the plane until he reached the ground and never give up.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISONER FURLOUGHS

Few Louisiana prisoners furloughed amid coronavirus outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Few Louisiana prisoners have been released through the furlough program that state officials developed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Louisiana Department of Corrections created a review panel in April tasked with considering up to 1,100 state prison inmates for temporary release. The program was meant to reduce the prison population as a way to mitigate the spread of coronavirus behind bars. But The Advocate reports that the panel reviewed fewer than 600 cases before being suspended earlier this month, and corrections officials say just 100 people were approved. Only 63 of those will be released.

LOUISIANA SHRIMP SEASON

Shrimp: Louisiana inshore shrimp season closing on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will close its spring inshore shrimping season Monday evening because biologists are finding more juvenile white shrimp. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says all remaining inshore waters between the Mississippi and Texas state lines will close at 6 p.m. Monday. This includes the Louisiana portion of Mississippi Sound. The open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sounds and all state waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line will remain open to shrimping until further notice. Closing the inshore waters will protect these developing shrimp so they can grow to more marketable sizes.

FIRES-BLACK CHURCHES

Sentencing moved back for Louisiana Black church arsonist

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Sentencing is being delayed for the man who pleaded guilty to setting fires last year at three historic Black churches in south Louisiana. Holden Matthews had been set for sentencing in federal court in Lafayette later this month. But court records show the sentencing has been rescheduled for Oct. 16 — after courthouse restrictions related to the new coronavirus expire. Matthews pleaded guilty in February to state and federal charges. Matthews is white and the destruction of the Black churches evoked memories of civil rights-era terrorism. But the charges against Matthews said the churches were burned because of their “religious character.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

Louisiana governor's office staffer positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A staffer in the press office of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19. Edwards' office said Thursday that about a dozen staffers are now in self-quarantine. Edwards himself is not in isolation. Epidemiologists determined he wasn’t at risk because he had not been in close contact with the staffer. Louisiana continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases. The state health department’s daily report showed nearly 1,400 newly reported cases. And the number of people hospitalized with the disease rose to 840. That's the highest it’s been since late March, when the state was a national hot spot for the virus.

LOUISIANA COLLEGE-NAIA

Louisiana College applies for NAIA for 2021-22 school year

PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — A private Baptist college in Louisiana has applied to rejoin the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, with league play starting in the 2021-22 school year. Louisiana College is currently a member of the American Southwest Conference, which it joined in 2000. The school's athletic department announced the NAIA application Wednesday. Officials say the football team hopes to join the Sooner Athletic Conference, with all other sports eyeing the Southern States Athletic Conference.