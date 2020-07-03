Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

FIRES-BLACK CHURCHES

Sentencing moved back for Louisiana Black church arsonist

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Sentencing is being delayed for the man who pleaded guilty to setting fires last year at three historic Black churches in south Louisiana. Holden Matthews had been set for sentencing in federal court in Lafayette later this month. But court records show the sentencing has been rescheduled for Oct. 16 — after courthouse restrictions related to the new coronavirus expire. Matthews pleaded guilty in February to state and federal charges. Matthews is white and the destruction of the Black churches evoked memories of civil rights-era terrorism. But the charges against Matthews said the churches were burned because of their “religious character.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA

Louisiana governor's office staffer positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A staffer in the press office of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19. Edwards' office said Thursday that about a dozen staffers are now in self-quarantine. Edwards himself is not in isolation. Epidemiologists determined he wasn’t at risk because he had not been in close contact with the staffer. Louisiana continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases. The state health department’s daily report showed nearly 1,400 newly reported cases. And the number of people hospitalized with the disease rose to 840. That's the highest it’s been since late March, when the state was a national hot spot for the virus.

LOUISIANA COLLEGE-NAIA

Louisiana College applies for NAIA for 2021-22 school year

PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — A private Baptist college in Louisiana has applied to rejoin the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, with league play starting in the 2021-22 school year. Louisiana College is currently a member of the American Southwest Conference, which it joined in 2000. The school's athletic department announced the NAIA application Wednesday. Officials say the football team hopes to join the Sooner Athletic Conference, with all other sports eyeing the Southern States Athletic Conference.

OBIT-TANNER

South Louisiana councilman dies after brief illness

BUSH, La. (AP) — A southeast Louisiana councilman in his third term representing parts of St. Tammany Parish died Thursday at his home after a brief illness. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports funeral arrangements for Parish Councilman Richard Tanner, who was 78, are pending. Tanner worked for 37 years in the St. Tammany Parish school system before retiring in 2002. He was elected last fall to serve a third term for the parish’s 6th District. Parish President Mike Cooper described Tanner as a tireless advocate for citizens who will be sorely missed.

ABUSE RECORDED

Video leads to charges in abuse of man with cerebral palsy

KENNER, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man faces dozens of criminal charges related to the beating and abuse of a 26-year-old man with cerebral palsy. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that court records show weeks of abuse was captured on in-home surveillance equipment in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner. Jefferson Parish court records show 39-year-old Patrick Bowden pleaded not guilty on June 25 to five counts of being a principal to sexual battery and 74 counts of cruelty to the infirm. Bowden was jailed with bond set at $360,000. The victim's father has sued an agency that trained Bowden as a caregiver.

NEW SHERIFF

Herford sworn in as sheriff in SW Louisiana parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A southwest Louisiana parish has a new sheriff. Mark Herford iwas sworn in Tuesday as the newly elected sheriff of Beauregard Parish in a gathering outside the parish courthouse. KPLC-TV reports Herford thanked the people who attended the ceremony. Herford's term officially began Wednesday. He succeeds Ricky Moses, who did not seek re-election.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BUSINESS GRANTS

Louisiana businesses can apply for virus grants on July 28

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will start accepting applications July 28 from small businesses seeking up to $15,000 grants to help with coronavirus expenses. Treasurer John Schroder said Wednesday that he will use three contractors to help run the program, which will hand out at least $260 million in grants. The grants are aimed at helping businesses that had to stop operating or otherwise incurred costs because of the virus outbreak. More than 450,000 Louisiana businesses are estimated to be eligible — far more than the state can afford to give grants. Grants for the first 21 days only will be available to businesses that didn’t receive other federal aid.

BIRTHDAY BOAT RIDE-2 DEAD

Birthday boat ride turns tragic; couple dies

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A birthday boat ride turned to tragedy with the deaths of a Mississippi couple on the lake where they own a vacation home. News outlets report that Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey identifies the couple as 57-year-old James Reno Jr. and 61-year-old Debra Reno, of Raymond. Huskey says that Monday, the day of the boat ride, was Debra Reno's birthday. Sheriff Martin Pace tells the Vicksburg Post there does not appear to have been any foul play. He says the Renos were reported missing Tuesday morning after relatives found they had not returned from the outing on their pontoon boat on Eagle Lake.