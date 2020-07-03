Advertisement

Rich Body Fitness is back in business

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Richard Jefferson, owner of Rich Body Fitness, made a promise to his clients that he would be back after his gym closure, and he delivered on that promise.

“I missed a call and then get a text message from a guy from Grasshopper Lawn saying that he had a spot for me and he was willing to help,” Jefferson said. “I came over here and immediately loved it. It only took me two days to get things rolling and now I’m back,” he added.

Athletes went weeks having to scramble alongside ‘RichFit’, working out at Planet Fitness and open fields. They now have access to everything they need in one space that’s bigger and better.

“I was really mad because it stopped my grind by shutting down a place that I workout at,” Alexandria Senior High dual athlete Theron Johnson said. “Rich told us it would be alright, and here we are. We have a new spot,” he added.

“I told you I was coming back bigger and stronger. It’s a blessing. That’s all I can keep saying everyday is that it’s a blessing,” Jefferson said.

