Boyce man arrested on multiple charges after high-speed pursuit

22-year-old Dezmon Eddie arrested after a high speed pursuit (BPD/RPSO).
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (BPD/RPSO) -

A Boyce man has been arrested on multiple charges after a high-speed pursuit.

On July 3rd, an officer with the Boyce Police Department witnessed a car being driven without headlights. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to pull over, leading to a high-speed pursuit.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Dezmon Eddie, eventually stopped and was apprehended. While searching Eddie’s vehicle the officer discovered three pounds of marijuana, scales and two thousand dollars in cash.

Eddie was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for improper headlight equipment, running a stop sign, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with intent to distribute, resisting an officer, flight from an officer and disturbing the peace.

3 pounds of marijuana, scales and 2 thousand dollars in cash were located in Eddie's vehicle.
