Deep South News Digest

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-STONE MOUNTAIN

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Some statues of figures from America's slave-owning past have been yanked down by protesters, others dismantled by order of governors or city leaders. But the largest Confederate monument ever crafted — colossal figures carved into the solid rock of a Georgia mountainside — may outlast them all. Stone Mountain's supersized sculpture depicting Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson mounted on horseback has special protection enshrined in Georgia law. By Kate Brumback and Russ Bynum.

AP Photos transref:AX601, transref:AX602, transref:AX603.

MEMBER EXCHANGE:

EXCHANGE--TENNIS ACADEMY

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. — For the past 10 years, husband and wife tennis duo Michael and Debbie Beck of the Beck Tennis Academy have taught lessons intended to develop young athletes interested in improving their competitive tennis at any level. Though the Becks previously worked out of the Jennings Mill Country Club, since the spring they have moved to teaching and conditioning from several private courts in the Clarke-Oconee area. By Alex English, Athens Banner-Herald.

IN BRIEF:

— SCHOOL DELAY — Another metro Atlanta school district is pushing back the start of the school year because of the coronavirus.

— FILM FESTIVAL — Organizers of the annual Macon Film Festival say they will hold the event despite the coronavirus, but the bulk of the film entries will be streamed online.

IN SPORTS:

BBN—BRAVES-FREEMAN-TESTS POSITIVE

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves four-time All-Star Freddie Freeman, premier reliever Will Smith and two teammates have tested positive for the coronavirus, a jarring hit to the NL East champions less than three weeks before the start of the pandemic-delayed season. "It will be a while before we can get him back," manager Brian Snitker said Saturday about Freeman. By Charles Odum.

AP Photos transref:NYMV304, transref:GABA126.

BBN--BRAVES-NAME

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves released a statement on Saturday saying the team "honors, supports, and values the Native American community" but gave no indication it was considering a change to its team nickname. The Cleveland Indians say they're reconsidering their nickname following the furor over the NFL Washington Redskins name. By Charles Odum.

TEN—VIRUS OUTBREAK-TIAFOE

ATLANTA — Frances Tiafoe has tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrawn from the All-American Team Cup tennis tournament. Tiafoe was scheduled to face Tennys Sandgren on Saturday in the weekend tournament involving eight top American men's players at Life Time Fitness in Peachtree Corners. The event is allowing a limited number of fans and not requiring masks, though will provide them if requested.

AP Photos transref:NYMV303.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Earlier this week, as Tennessee registered what then was its highest single-day coronavirus case increase, Gov. Bill Lee held a news conference and issued a stern response. It wasn't a mandate to wear masks in public or clamp down on businesses or social gatherings. Instead, it was a plea for residents to do the right thing. By Kimberlee Kruesi.

AP Photos transref:TNMH101, transref:ALMON101, transref:TNMH111, transref:NYPS202, transref:ALMON201.

HOUSING PROJECT DEMOLITION

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) â€" Workers are preparing to start the demolition of an 80-year-old South Carolina public housing complex where two men died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a poorly maintained heater. The 400 residents of Allen Benedict Court in Columbia were never allowed back into their homes after the bodies were discovered and the neighborhood evacuated in January 2019.

MEMBER EXCHANGE:

EXCHANGE-BASEBALL-GATES CLOSED

LEXINGTON, S.C. — After months of planning, Lexington County Blowfish co-owner Bill Shanahan expected to welcome spectators to Wednesday night's Coastal Plain League summer baseball season opener. Instead, two hours before first pitch, a comment by Gov. Henry McMaster ensured that the stadium gates would remain closed. By Michael Lananna, The State.

IN BRIEF:

— BEACH FLYOVER — Military planes again plan to fly along South Carolina’s coast to help beachgoers celebrate Independence Day

— THREE DEAD — A South Carolina sheriff’s office is investigating after a shooting has left three people dead in Berkeley County.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

AP is moving election test reports for the July 14 Alabama runoff election beginning Monday, July 6. These tests are NOT for publication, broadcast or use online.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — After a surge in coronavirus cases following Memorial Day, doctors and public health experts fear Alabama will see another spike after this weekend's July Fourth holiday celebrations. "Fourth of July is very worrisome," State Health Officer Scott Harris said. "It is really important for people to do all the things that we've been trying to get them to do." By Kim Chandler.

AP Photos transref:RPKC731.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALABAMA-UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Labor has created an appointment system for people to get in-person help with employment claims after people were sleeping overnight in a parking lot in the hopes of seeing someone. The department announced that beginning on July 6 it will take 300 appointments per day in Montgomery. The department said information about obtaining an appointment is available on their website. The department cautioned that an in-person meetin does not guarantee that the issue will be resolved.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY

MEMBER EXCHANGE:

EXCHANGE-RACIAL INJUSTICE-ACTIVIST

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — It began with a few texts, a flyer and a hashtag: #WeMatterMontgomery. It ended with hundreds of people gathered downtown under the searing June sun, with as equal of a platform given to recent high school graduates as the city's top leader and a civil rights attorney. By Melissa Brown and Safiya Charles, The Montgomery Advertiser.

AP Photos transref:ALMON102, transref:ALMON103, transref:ALMON104, transref:ALMON105, transref:ALMON107, transref:ALMON101.

IN BRIEF:

— SHERIFF KILLED-COURT DELAY — The coronavirus pandemic is delaying the case of a man charged in the shooting death of an Alabama sheriff

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EDUCATION MONEY

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is using much of the $50 million in discretionary education aid awarded to Louisiana to help with the coronavirus response to buy computers and expand internet access for public school students. The Democratic governor has agreed to spend $32 million for the effort to bridge the digital divide at K-12 schools. Another $15 million will go to higher education, with two-thirds of that money paying to accelerate training for students to get them to work.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY

MEMBER EXCHANGE:

EXCHANGE-VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNITED WAY

LAKE CHARLES, La. — "Everyday is a new day, everyday is different and we're just taking on the challenges as they're presented to us. Where's the need, what can we do, and let's just do it," said Denise Durel, president and CEO of United Way of SWLA for 11 years. Her statement sums up most of what United Way has been doing and continues to do in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it's affecting many members of the community. By Kathleen Hilliard, American Press.

EXCHANGE-BATTLING CHILDHOOD HUNGER

BATON ROUGE, La. — Thousands of Louisiana youngsters can thank Emily Chatelain that they aren't going hungry. Chatelain started the Three O'Clock Project four years ago to make sure youngsters in need would have supper. Now she's taken it to the next level, feeding kids across south Louisiana during the coronavirus pandemic. By George Morris, The Advocate.

IN BRIEF:

— EBAY FRAUD SENTENCE — A 66-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to repay nearly $1.4 million for online customers who paid him for gold bullion or coins

IN SPORTS:

NBA RESTART-MENTAL HEALTH

NEW ORLEANS — Jrue Holiday expects basketball to be the easy part. The Pelicans guard will be living in the NBA's "bubble" when 22 teams gather near Orlando, Florida, this month to resume their suspended season. By Brett Martel.

AP Photos transref:NYMV301, transref:NYMV302.

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MISSISSIPPI ELECTIONS

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi just ditched its Confederate-themed state flag. Later this year, the state's voters will decide whether to dump a statewide election process that dates to the Jim Crow era. Facing pressure from a lawsuit and the possibility of action from a federal judge, legislators are putting a state constitutional amendment on the ballot in November. By Emily Wagster Pettus.

AP Photos transref:RPEP301, transref:MSRS117, transref:MSRS111.

BUYING MASKS-MISSISSIPPI

JACKSON, Miss. — Days after the city of Jackson passed a new rule requiring people to wear masks in public, City Councilman Kenneth Stokes is proposing the city purchase 100,000 masks to distribute to residents. Speaking with WJTV, Stokes said "the poor, sick and elderly must have masks."

MEMBER EXCHANGE:

EXCHANGE-CONFEDERATE FLAG PROTEST

BILOXI, Miss. — It was prayer that led Jason Whitfield to the beach 18 years ago, and prayer that led him to stay there for 77 days, sleeping on the sand and vowing not to leave until the Confederate battle flag waving high above him had come down. His protest did not immediately bring change. The flags were briefly taken down as a tropical storm approached, and Whitfield went home. Then the flags returned, until Hurricane Katrina, and Whitfield did not. By Isabelle Taft, The Sun Herald.

EXCHANGE-VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPECIALIST

JACKSON, Miss. — Carl Mangum, PhD and RN, wears many hats. As an associate professor, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and emergency preparedness and response specialist at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, he spends a lot of time teaching and training. But when disaster strikes he moves into his position as team commander of Delta-1 Disaster Medical Assistance Team for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and his most recent deployments have been to the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. His first deployment was to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia. By Brian Broom, The Clarion Ledger.

IN BRIEF:

— POLICE-COVID-MISSISSIPPI — After three Mississippi police officers tested positive for coronavirus in one town, one has died.

— DEADLY BAR SHOOTING — A man was fatally shot and three others were wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a nightclub in Mississippi’s capital, an official said.

