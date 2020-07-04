Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is using much of the $50 million in discretionary education aid awarded to Louisiana to help with the coronavirus response to buy computers and expand internet access for public school students. The Democratic governor has agreed to spend $32 million for the effort to bridge the digital divide at K-12 schools. Another $15 million will go to higher education, with two-thirds of that money paying to accelerate training for students to get them to work. Louisiana’s governor received $50 million from the federal CARES Act to divvy up among K-12 schools, colleges and universities.

MONROE, La. (AP) — A 66-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to repay nearly $1.4 million for online customers who paid him for gold bullion or coins. U.S. Attorney David Joseph says Randall Keith Byrd of West Monroe bilked eBay customers out of nearly $2 million over five weeks in March and June 2019. Byrd was sentenced Wednesday in federal district court in Monroe. He pleaded guilty in March to one count of wire fraud.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A large alligator was euthanized after being spotted in a New Orleans residential area. News outlets reported that area residents noticed the 'gator near New Orleans City Park on Friday morning. It was described as roughly 11 feet (3.35 meters) long and weighing about 300 pounds (136.08 kilograms). A licensed nuisance alligator hunter was summoned. Louisiana wildlife officials said the animal was killed because it was too large to transport. One official told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate that the state wildlife agency “does not condone” relocating such a large alligator, especially if it’s found in an urban area and might have become habituated to humans.

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge's retirement brings an end to a state judiciary commission investigation of his conduct. KTBS-TV reports that Shreveport City Judge Lee Irvin retired Thursday. Irvin had been suspended without pay since January. He was being investigated regarding a romantic relationship with a woman who had cases before him. Irvin’s attorney told KTBS he had nothing to add regarding his client’s retirement. The attorney said Irvin had planned to retire at the end of 2020 prior to the investigation and decided to move his retirement date up, effectively ending the investigation. KTBS reports that Irvin will receive his full pension.