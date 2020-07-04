Associated Press Louisiana Daybook for Saturday, Jul. 04.

Saturday, Jul. 04 CANCELED: Go 4th on the River Fireworks Show on the Mississippi River - CANCELED: Go 4th on the River Fireworks Show on the Mississippi River * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: http://www.go4thontheriver.com/

Contacts: Debra Bresler, Riverfront Marketing, 1 985 630 4604

Saturday, Jul. 04 Last day of early voting in Louisiana, for the 11 Jul presidential preference primary

Weblinks: http://www.sos.la.gov, https://twitter.com/Louisiana_sos, #GeauxVote

Contacts: Tyler Brey, Louisiana Secretary of State's Office, tyler.brey@sos.la.gov, 1 225 362 5086, 1 443 605 7870

Saturday, Jul. 04 Independence Day - Independence Day, aka 4th of July - public holiday celebrating the adoption on this date in 1776 of the Declaration of Independence, which was written primarily by Thomas Jefferson and announced the secession from the British Empire of the 13 American colonies then at war with Great Britain

Monday, Jul. 06 1:00 PM NOLA City Councilmember Brossett hosts free food pantry - New Orleans City Councilmember Jared Brossett hosts a free food pantry for residents affected by coronavirus (COVID-19), in partnership with Pastor Tyrone Jefferson and Abundant Life Tabernacle Church

Location: Abundant Life Tabernacle, 1701 Franklin Ave, New Orleans, LA

Weblinks: https://www.nola.gov/nofd/

Contacts: Domonique Dickerson , City of New Orleans, dcdickerson@nola.gov, 1 504 658 1040