City of Alexandria begins Summer Feeding Program

ALEXANDRIA, La. (July 5, 2020) - The City of Alexandria will provide free to-go lunches for local youth throughout the month of July starting Monday.

The meals will be offered first-come, first-served between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at four locations in Alexandria and will be distributed as grab-and-go meals. All youth age 18 and younger may participate in the program. It is requested that face masks be worn at the time of pick-up for the safety of City workers as well as those picking up meals.

“It is truly eye-opening to realize how many of our local youth count on the lunch they typically get at school. Without it, they may not get any lunch or breakfast at all,” said Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “That is why our summer feeding program is so important, to make sure every child 18 and younger in Alexandria has an opportunity to get a nutritious lunch.”

Distribution will be consistent with the way the Rapides Parish School Board distributes meals, with the child expected to be present for the pickup, and only one meal per child. If the child is not present, there will be a form that must be completed to get a lunch.

The meals will be offered from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. while they last Monday-Fridays July 6-31 at the following locations:

Frank O. Hunter Gym, 2301 Willow Glen River Road

Alexandria Youth & Teen Center (formerly the Boy’s and Girl’s Club), 1801 Sylvester Street

Bolton Avenue Community Center, 315 Bolton Avenue

Throne of Grace Church of God in Christ, 78 Prospect Street

For more information about the program contact Sakena Cannon at 318-441-6721.

