Deep South News Digest

Good morning! Here’s a look at how AP’s news coverage is shaping up today in the Deep South. Questions about today’s coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to:

The Atlanta AP Bureau at 404-522-8971 or apatlanta@ap.org

The Columbia AP Bureau at 803-799-5510 or apcolumbia@ap.org

The Montgomery AP Bureau at 334-262-5947 or apalabama@ap.org

The New Orleans AP Bureau at 504-523-3931 or nrle@ap.org

The Jackson AP Bureau at 601-948-5897 or jkme@ap.org

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Deep South Editor Jim Van Anglen can be reached at 1-800-821-3737 or jvananglen@ap.org. Administrative Correspondent Rebecca Santana can be reached at 504-523-3931 or rsantana@ap.org. A reminder: this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

GEORGIA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

STATE PATROL HEADQUARTERS-FIRE

ATLANTA — Protesters caused extensive damage to the Georgia State Patrol headquarters in Atlanta early Sunday by sparking flames inside the building with fireworks, breaking windows and spraying graffiti, the agency said. By Desiree Seals. With AP Photo TKMY101. SENT.

ELECTION 2020-CHANGING SOUTH

ATLANTA — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues from public spaces, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and Jim Crow segregation. By Bill Barrow. AP Photos WX101 & 103. With AP Video. SENT.

BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM

The Black national anthem was born more than a century ago, but the popular hymn within the African American community called “Lift Every Voice and Sing” has resurrected a beacon of hope during nationwide protests. By Jonathan Landrum. With AP Photos 901-902. With AP Video. SENT.

IN BRIEF:

— 8-YEAR-OLD-KILLED — An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed in Atlanta on the 4th of July after someone in a crowd of armed people opened fire on a car she was in, said police officials. SENT.

— TRANSIT MASKS — Metro Atlanta’s transit authority will provide disposable masks to riders to try to protect them from the coronavirus. SENT.

MEMBER EXCHANGES:

EXCHANGE-ATLANTA POP FESTIVAL

ATLANTA — It’s remembered as one of the largest gatherings in Georgia history, with nearly 400,000 attendees. The second Atlanta International Pop Festival, held July 3-5 (although it technically ended in the morning hours of July 6) in 1970 was also the follow-up opportunity for a young Atlanta concert promoter, Alex Cooley, to expand and improve on the inaugural Atlanta International Pop Festival, which he spearheaded a year earlier at Atlanta International Raceway in Hampton. By MELISSA RUGGIERI, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

SPORTS

MLB

BBN--BRAVES-HERNANDEZ OPTS OUT

ATLANTA — Félix Hernández, a six-time All-Star and 2010 Cy Young Award winner, has opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, at least temporarily ending his bid to revive his career with the Atlanta Braves. By Charles Odum. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 3 p.m.

SOUTH CAROLINA (All times Eastern)

TOP STORIES:

NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A shooting at a nightclub early Sunday left two people dead and eight wounded in South Carolina, a sheriff’s official said. With AP Photo RPRS101. SENT.

ELECTION 2020-CHANGING SOUTH

ATLANTA — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues from public spaces, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and Jim Crow segregation. By Bill Barrow. AP Photos WX101 & 103. With AP Video. SENT.

IN BRIEF:

— PIER REOPENS — A South Carolina pier heavily damaged in a hurricane four years ago is finally reopening. SENT.

— OFFICES REOPEN — South Carolina’s wildlife agency is reopening its offices that have been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic started. SENT.

MEMBER EXCHANGES:

EXCHANGE-NEW AIR FORCE BASE LEADER

SUMTER, S.C. — Col. Larry Sullivan thinks people, and airmen, bond in struggle. What better way to test that than to assume command of your first fighter wing during a pandemic? Sullivan recently took command of the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base and has used his first month or so in Sumter to get to know the squadrons, teams and airmen who comprise the Air Force’s largest F-16 combat wing. By KAYLA GREEN, The Sumter Item.

ALABAMA (All times Central)

AP is moving election test reports for the July 14 Alabama runoff election beginning Monday, July 6. These tests are NOT for publication, broadcast or use online. Additional information is available in the election testing advisory sent Mondays and Thursdays, found in advisory queues: AL—Alabama Primary Runoff Election Testing Advisory.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FISHING RODEO

DAUPHIN ISLAND, S.C. — Organizers are scaling back plans for a major fishing tournament on the Alabama coast so it can be held despite the coronavirus pandemic. The Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo has grown to include music events and a “liars contest” during 86 years in operation. The three-day event draws thousands. But this year’s tournament will just involve fishing when it begins July 17 at Dauphin Island. SENT: 211 words.

ELECTION 2020-CHANGING SOUTH

ATLANTA — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues from public spaces, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and Jim Crow segregation. By Bill Barrow. AP Photos WX101 & 103. With AP Video. SENT.

IN BRIEF:

— AUBURN CONSERVATION — A $3 million grant will help encourage new conservation practices by Alabama farmers. SENT.

MEMBER EXCHANGES:

EXCHANGE-JOHN LEWIS DOCUMENTARY

To watch “John Lewis: Good Trouble” is to take a ride on a time machine, a trip exploring the remarkable life of an Alabama sharecropper’s son who became an icon of the civil rights movement and preserved his ideals through a career in Congress. By LAWRENCE SPECKER, Al.com

EXCHANGE-CBD OIL-HEMP

Carmelo Parasiliti’s goal for Green Acres Organic Pharms is to provide quality CBD products for the public at the lowest possible cost. The unique part of his operation is that he is using Alabama-grown hemp to make the products in the Shoals. By RUSS COREY, TimesDaily

LOUISIANA (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

LOUISIANA SPOTLIGHT-ANALYSIS

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana’s lawmakers spent most of the last four-year term digging out of nearly a decade of financial instability that forced deep cuts across state services, particularly higher education. Now, they appear headed back to that budget uncertainty. Developing. UPCOMING.

ELECTION 2020-CHANGING SOUTH

ATLANTA — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues from public spaces, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and Jim Crow segregation. By Bill Barrow. AP Photos WX101 & 103. With AP Video. SENT.

IN BRIEF:

— MEDICAL MARIJUANA-LOUISIANA — Louisiana’s second medical marijuana grower announced it has started making its products to the state’s dispensaries for sale to patients. SENT.

— LOUISIANA LOBBYING-SPENDING CAP — Louisiana’s lobbyists can spend a bit more on wining and dining state lawmakers and other public officials. SENT.

— BEGINNING FARMERS — The LSU AgCenter is taking applications for a free 16-week training program for about 20 beginning farmers. SENT.

MEMBER EXCHANGES:

EXCHANGE-CYCLING TREND-PANDEMIC

ALEXANDRIA, La. Cycling has become one of the country’s most popular activities and Central Louisiana is no exception to the trend. By MELINDA MARTINEZ, The Town Talk

EXCHANGE-TEEN VOLLEYBALL PLAYER

BOSSIER CITY, La. — Not many volleyball players in the state of Louisiana have the talent and musical versatility of Airline’s Jaci Ervin. By JIMMY WATSON, Shreveport Times

EXCHANGE-VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNITED WAY

LAKE CHARLES, La. — “Everyday is a new day, everyday is different and we’re just taking on the challenges as they’re presented to us. Where’s the need, what can we do, and let’s just do it,” said Denise Durel, president and CEO of United Way of SWLA for 11 years. Her statement sums up most of what United Way has been doing and continues to do in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it’s affecting many members of the community. By KATHLEEN HILLIARD, American Press

MISSISSIPPI (All times Central)

TOP STORIES:

UNDER THE CAPITOL DOME-ANALYSIS

JACKSON, Miss. — The late Aaron Henry, a longtime civil rights leader and Mississippi lawmaker, played an important role in the decades-long effort to retire the last state flag in the U.S. that included the Confederate battle emblem. UPCOMING.

ELECTION 2020-CHANGING SOUTH

ATLANTA — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues from public spaces, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and Jim Crow segregation. By Bill Barrow. AP Photos WX101 & 103. With AP Video. SENT.

IN BRIEF:

— SIGN CONTEST-MISSISSIPPI — Starting in early August, people driving on Mississippi’s interstates will see new, quirky slogans appearing on digital message signs. SENT.

MEMBER EXCHANGES:

EXCHANGE-BOY SCOUT TRIP

MCCOMB, Miss. — Before Tropical Storm Cristobal rolled through, seven Boy Scouts from Troops 124 and 124-G headed north on I-55 toward Missouri’s Current River in the Ozarks. Their mission: travel approximately 53 miles via canoe over the course of about five days, camping at night along the river. By ELISE PARKER, Enterprise-Journal

EXCHANGE-TRUMPETER-VICKSBURG MILITARY PARK

VICKSBURG, Miss. — The smooth notes of the “National Anthem” emerged from the trumpet, circled the rotunda of the Illinois Monument and flowed out across the Vicksburg National Military Park. The music was the work of a lone trumpeter, Vicksburg resident Elias Arredono, who for the past 17 years has played “Taps” at the park’s Memorial Day program and who on his own makes occasional visits to the park to play on special occasions like the Fourth of July. By JOHN SURRATT, The Vicksburg Post

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them them to:

The Atlanta AP Bureau: apatlanta@ap.org

The Columbia AP Bureau: apcolumbia@ap.org

The Montgomery AP Bureau: apalabama@ap.org

The New Orleans AP Bureau: nrle@ap.org

The Jackson AP Bureau: jkme@ap.org