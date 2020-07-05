Here is the latest Louisiana news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The LSU AgCenter is taking applications for a free 16-week training program for about 20 beginning farmers. Program director Marcus Coleman says the Grow Louisiana program accepts both people who want to farm and those who have been farming for less than 10 years. This is the program's third year. Coleman says the 2018 classes in New Orleans and those last year in Lafayette each had 18 participants. This year's will be at Louisiana State University's Baton Rouge campus. The first eight-week session will be held every Thursday evening starting Oct. 1, with a second eight-week session in the spring.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s lobbyists can spend a bit more on wining and dining state lawmakers and other public officials. The lobbying limit on food and drink for a public official edged up $1 per person, per occasion when the new budget year began Wednesday. The new limit per person at an event is $63. The 2008 law that sets the limit allows annual adjustments tied to increases in the federal Consumer Price Index for food and beverages. That index rose 1.8 percent in the last year. The Louisiana Board of Ethics made the adjustment at a meeting earlier this year.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s second medical marijuana grower announced it has started making its products to the state’s dispensaries for sale to patients. Ilera Holistic Healthcare is the company that grows marijuana for Southern University’s agricultural center. Southern said Wednesday that Ilera has launched its therapeutic cannabis brand, called AYO. The university says it’s the first historically Black college to have its own brand of medical cannabis products. Only the agricultural centers at Southern and Louisiana State University are authorized to grow medical marijuana in Louisiana, and only nine dispensaries can provide it to patients. LSU’s grower has been selling products since August 2019.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana woman was killed early Saturday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 55. Louisiana State Police said 23-year-old Hannah Mcallister, of Hammond, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-55 when she struck a sport utility vehicle. Investigators say the SUV was pushed off the road and it overturned and caught fire. Mcallister’s vehicle then turned in front of another car traveling northbound that struck Mcallister’s vehicle on the passenger’s side. WVUE-TV reports Mcallister died as a result of her injuries.