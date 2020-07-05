LA Lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

06-08-13-28-32

(six, eight, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

02-12-13-25-32-36

(two, twelve, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $600,000

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

6-1-1

(six, one, one)

7-1-9-5

(seven, one, nine, five)

16-21-27-60-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million