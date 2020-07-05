LA Lottery
LA Lottery
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
06-08-13-28-32
(six, eight, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
02-12-13-25-32-36
(two, twelve, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $600,000
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
6-1-1
(six, one, one)
7-1-9-5
(seven, one, nine, five)
16-21-27-60-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million