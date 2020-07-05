Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

BEGINNING FARMERS

LSU AgCenter's free beginning farmer program starts Oct. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The LSU AgCenter is taking applications for a free 16-week training program for about 20 beginning farmers. Program director Marcus Coleman says the Grow Louisiana program accepts both people who want to farm and those who have been farming for less than 10 years. This is the program's third year. Coleman says the 2018 classes in New Orleans and those last year in Lafayette each had 18 participants. This year's will be at Louisiana State University's Baton Rouge campus. The first eight-week session will be held every Thursday evening starting Oct. 1, with a second eight-week session in the spring.

LOUISIANA LOBBYING-SPENDING CAP

Louisiana's cap on lobbyist wining and dining edges up a bit

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s lobbyists can spend a bit more on wining and dining state lawmakers and other public officials. The lobbying limit on food and drink for a public official edged up $1 per person, per occasion when the new budget year began Wednesday. The new limit per person at an event is $63. The 2008 law that sets the limit allows annual adjustments tied to increases in the federal Consumer Price Index for food and beverages. That index rose 1.8 percent in the last year. The Louisiana Board of Ethics made the adjustment at a meeting earlier this year.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA-LOUISIANA

Louisiana's second medical marijuana grower releases product

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s second medical marijuana grower announced it has started making its products to the state’s dispensaries for sale to patients. Ilera Holistic Healthcare is the company that grows marijuana for Southern University’s agricultural center. Southern said Wednesday that Ilera has launched its therapeutic cannabis brand, called AYO. The university says it’s the first historically Black college to have its own brand of medical cannabis products. Only the agricultural centers at Southern and Louisiana State University are authorized to grow medical marijuana in Louisiana, and only nine dispensaries can provide it to patients. LSU’s grower has been selling products since August 2019.

WRONG-WAY-FATAL

Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Louisiana interstate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana woman was killed early Saturday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 55. Louisiana State Police said 23-year-old Hannah Mcallister, of Hammond, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-55 when she struck a sport utility vehicle. Investigators say the SUV was pushed off the road and it overturned and caught fire. Mcallister’s vehicle then turned in front of another car traveling northbound that struck Mcallister’s vehicle on the passenger’s side. WVUE-TV reports Mcallister died as a result of her injuries.

ELECTION 2020-CHANGING SOUTH

Democrats, Biden look to accelerate Southern political shift

ATLANTA (AP) — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and segregation. And with today's national reckoning on racism, Democratic leaders are hoping for a fundamental shift at the ballot box. Many Southern electorates are getting younger, less white and more urban, and are less likely to embrace President Donald Trump’s white identity politics. Southern Democrats are assembling a diverse group of candidates for state and congressional offices to join presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden on the ticket. They believe Biden can appeal to perhaps the nation’s most culturally conservative region.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EDUCATION MONEY

Louisiana aid paying for student computers, internet access

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is using much of the $50 million in discretionary education aid awarded to Louisiana to help with the coronavirus response to buy computers and expand internet access for public school students. The Democratic governor has agreed to spend $32 million for the effort to bridge the digital divide at K-12 schools. Another $15 million will go to higher education, with two-thirds of that money paying to accelerate training for students to get them to work. Louisiana’s governor received $50 million from the federal CARES Act to divvy up among K-12 schools, colleges and universities.

EBAY FRAUD SENTENCE

4 years: bilked eBay customers out of nearly $2M in 5 weeks

MONROE, La. (AP) — A 66-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to repay nearly $1.4 million for online customers who paid him for gold bullion or coins. U.S. Attorney David Joseph says Randall Keith Byrd of West Monroe bilked eBay customers out of nearly $2 million over five weeks in March and June 2019. Byrd was sentenced Wednesday in federal district court in Monroe. He pleaded guilty in March to one count of wire fraud.

NEIGHBORHOOD ALLIGATOR

11-foot alligator caught, killed in New Orleans neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A large alligator was euthanized after being spotted in a New Orleans residential area. News outlets reported that area residents noticed the 'gator near New Orleans City Park on Friday morning. It was described as roughly 11 feet (3.35 meters) long and weighing about 300 pounds (136.08 kilograms). A licensed nuisance alligator hunter was summoned. Louisiana wildlife officials said the animal was killed because it was too large to transport. One official told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate that the state wildlife agency “does not condone” relocating such a large alligator, especially if it’s found in an urban area and might have become habituated to humans.